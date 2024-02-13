About the engine of the Ducati Desmo 450

The day after the pre-season race in Mantova, the Ducati project team carried out tests on the world championship circuit to assess the current situation. Alessandro Lupino was also spotted on the bike.

The background to the Ducati tests (SPEEDWEEK.com reported) is apparently the direct comparison of lap times on the heavily rutted track. Ruts and deep holes are conditions that are also typically encountered on world championship circuits.

With the Desmo 450 MX, Ducati is forging its own path in the drive sector, setting itself apart from all other manufacturers. The name'Desmo' already indicates that it is an engine with a desmodromic valve train. This means that the opened valves are not returned by springs, but by the 'desmodromic' mechanism that controls the closing of the valves. Desmodromicis therefore also known as positive control.

Developments of this kind already existed in the early days of four-stroke motocross, but in the modern four-stroke era, desmodromic technologyis a real novelty.

The valve movement is realised by a positive-locking connection. The control times are precisely defined, particularly for the closing process, and this is intended to prevent the valve flutter at higher speeds that is feared with spring systems. In addition, the desmodromically controlled engine should have a wider speed range and work more efficiently overall.

According to Antonio Cairoli, Ducati also wants to break new ground in the chassis area. Even if details are not yet known: The frame of the Desmo 450 is made of aluminium. The manufacturers of the Pierer Group(KTM, GASGAS and Husqvarna) and Beta are known to rely on steel frame constructions. Triumph has also installed aluminium frames in its new cross bikes.

Competition stimulates business and the new developments from Triumph and Ducati bring a breath of fresh air to the scene.