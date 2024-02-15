KTM duel Adamo versus Everts: A foretaste

The duel between MX2 World Champion Andrea Adamo and his Red Bull KTM team-mate Liam Everts produced some curious situations right from their first meeting in Mantua.

Red Bull KTM aces Andrea Adamo (20) and Liam Everts (19) met for the first time in the 2024 calendar year on the softened former GP track in Mantua on Sunday. Adamo made several small mistakes in Race 1 and also collided with Honda youngster Ferruccio Zanchi, but was very fast.

Everts was also on his way to victory in Race 2 after a faultless drive. However, the son of ten-time champion Stefan Everts (51) was then rudely stopped by a lapped rider - just as Adamo was rapidly catching up with him. The Belgian nevertheless won the day's classification because Adamo only managed P4 in Race 1 after some hairy moments.

Everts summarised Race 2 as follows: "I was in a good flow, I rode cleanly and well. I then got past Lata and led a few laps. Two laps before the end, a lapped rider crashed in a groove directly in front of me. I had no more room to get past somehow - that was obviously awesome! But I also had two good starts and the feeling on the bike was good. All in all, it was a solid, good day."

Adamo's tyres were still a bit unlucky after he also had a few punctures at the opening round in Riola Sardo. He doesn't want to talk about bad luck himself. "Yes, I had a few situations where I made mistakes myself in the first race."

As world champion, Adamo exudes a lot of self-confidence: "I also had a small slip-up in the second run, that can happen. But I had the feeling that I was faster than the guys in front of me, I was then able to catch up again and win the race. It was a good race, I felt good. I like the track, it's technically very demanding. It was certainly good training for the MX2 World Championship," emphasised the defending champion.

Definitely not to be forgotten is Red Bull GASGAS ace Simon Längenfelder (19), who had an early crash in three of the four rounds of the open Italian championship, had to chase the field in each case and still won the series in the end. The only round without problems - Race 1 in Riola Sardo - was won by the German in commanding style.

Results MX2, "Internazionali d'Italia" in Mantua:

1st Liam Everts (B), KTM, 1-2

2nd Andrea Adamo (I), KTM, 4-1

3. Valerio Lata (I), GASGAS, 5-3

4th Simon Längenfelder (D), GASGAS, 6-4

5th Oriol Oliver (E), KTM, 3-9

6. Cas Valk (NL), KTM, 9-5

...

9th Ferruccio Zanchi (I), Honda, 2-DNF