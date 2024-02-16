Ducati: Photo session on Dovizioso's motocross track

This week, the brand new Ducati Desmo450 MX was seen on the racetrack for the first time in its official design. In perfect outdoor conditions, pictures of the bikes with and without riders were taken as well as the first action shots on the racetrack with the new plastic parts in red.

Exciting: The venue for this exclusive event was the "04 Park - Monte Coralli" near Faenza, where the Motocross World Championship was held in 2020. Ex-MotoGP star Andrea Dovizioso is the new owner of the facility, which he is upgrading, converting and expanding with a great deal of effort and passion. The track was in perfect condition for the shoot.

The experienced video crew from "DirtShark" had travelled all the way from the USA, photographed in the hallowed halls of Borgo Panigale and were also initiated into the secrets of Italian cuisine by the men around Cairoli and Martino Bianchi in Bologna.

Host Andrea Dovizioso did not miss the opportunity to join Cairoli and Lupino for a few laps on his Yamaha in Faenza. The racing debut of the Ducati motocross machine with tester Alessandro Lupino is scheduled for the Italian Prestige Championship, which begins on 17 March in Mantua. Cairoli has not yet planned any starts, but has not ruled them out for the future.