Motocross this weekend

Another pre-season race will take place this weekend in Sommières in the south of France. The Kawasaki works team, Triumph and the German Sarholz KTM team will be taking part.

In the USA, teams and riders have their first free weekend of the year. The US Supercross Championships began on 6 January in Anaheim and entered their 6th round last weekend. The 7th round of the US championships will take place next weekend in Arlington (Texas). There, the 250cc East Coast riders will line up for their second championship round and we are also eagerly awaiting the next outing of the new Triumph TF 250-X.

However, this motorbike will also be at the starting gate in Europe this weekend. The Sommières International in the south of France will once again be used by a number of world championship riders and teams as a pre-season race and Triumph will be competing in the MX2 class with Camden McLellan and Mikkel Haarup.

KTM works rider Liam Everts will also be there. MX2 World Champion Andrea Adamo and Sacha Coenen have not entered. The Yamaha works team will be represented by Andrea Bonacorsi and Thibault Benistant. Ivano van Erp and Janis Reisulis will also line up for the Yamaha works team.

In the MX1 class, the Kawasaki works team with Romain Febvre and Jeremy Seeewer will be competing in France. Husqvarna works rider Mattia Guadagnini will be at the start and other high-calibre riders have signed up in the form of Alberto Forato, Pauls Jonass(Standing Construct Honda) and Jordi Tixier(KMP Honda).

From a German perspective, we will be following the two riders from the Sarholz-KTM team closely, as it will be the first appearance on the international stage this year for both Henry Jacobi and Noah Ludwig and therefore a first assessment of their position under racing conditions. Swiss Honda rider Valentin Guillod will also be at the start.

The weather forecast for Sommières is good On Sunday, it should remain sunny and dry in the south of France with daytime highs of 17.