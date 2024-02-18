Ducati engine with desmodromic technology: these are the advantages

If you delve into the technical details, you can come to the conclusion: Desmodromic valve timing has even more advantages in motocross than in road racing.

In order to get as much power as possible out of an engine with a fixed displacement, as much high-quality petrol-air mixture as possible must be burned efficiently and the energy obtained from this must be converted into mechanical propulsion in motorbike racing with as little loss as possible.

One of several factors for burning as much mixture as possible in a four-stroke engine is efficient gas exchange and the associated good cylinder filling with fresh gas, even at high engine speeds. So much for the truisms.

Good cylinder filling and emptying depends on several factors, one decisive factor being the amount of fresh gas that you get through the valve opening during the intake stroke. In conventional valve trains with two overhead camshafts, the valve springs are a limiting factor.

If camshafts with high valve accelerations are installed, the valve springs are no longer able to ensure contact between the valve stems and the cams or, if installed, with the finger followers as the engine speed increases. This results in so-called valve flutter. Performance drops, destructive wear occurs on camshafts, finger followers and valve stems and, in extreme cases, a valve spring breaks, leading to engine damage.

This speed limit can be pushed upwards with lighter titanium valves, finger followers between cams and valve stems and with higher quality, harder valve springs, whereby higher speeds in general and harder valve springs in particular lead to increased wear in the valve train.

This approach was taken to the extreme in MotoGP racing in the early 2000s. Manufacturers were pushing the valve springs so close to their limits that they could not even last through a race weekend due to material fatigue and the mechanics had to replace the valve springs every evening for safety reasons.

MotoGP: Pneumatic valve springs

In the meantime, all MotoGP manufacturers - with the exception of Ducati - have switched to pneumatic valve springs. Their functional principle is comparable to a bicycle pump, where you press the air outlet with your finger and then actuate the pump lever.

In MotoGP racing engines, the cam of the camshaft actuates a finger follower, which in turn presses against the valve stem and opens the valve. The valve is not held in position and closed by a metal spring, but by a crank that runs in a cylindrical bore in the cylinder head. In this cylinder, nitrogen gas is compressed at a pressure of around 10 bar by the piston connected to the valve stem.

Because it is not possible to completely hermetically seal these nitrogen gas springs (16 of them on a four-cylinder racing engine), the MotoGP racing machines carry a small gas cylinder filled with high-pressure nitrogen gas. When the valves are closed and the gas pressure springs are released, a hole opens and the pressure from the gas reservoir is readjusted to a defined value via a line and a control valve. This system had long been established in motor racing at the time: Renault already had pneumatic valve springs in Formula 1 in 1986.

The colloquial term "pneumatic valve control" is incorrect; it is a mechanical valve control system with a gas spring instead of the conventional metal spring. A gas spring acts progressively, which is a great advantage in this application because the highest pressure is applied when it is needed: When the finger follower slides over the tip of the cam. Overall, this arrangement enables higher speeds with manageable wear (in racing at world championship level).

This system is not used in production vehicles, and this is unlikely to change. It enables high and maximum engine speeds, which are not required in road traffic, and due to the limited capacity of the gas reservoir it would have to be supplemented with an engine-driven compressor to keep the pressure in the system constant over longer distances. As far as the author is aware, nobody uses such a system in motocross either, and even the works teams don't use it because of the high costs involved.

This brings us, belatedly but nevertheless, to the advantages of desmodromic valve control (Desmo for short), which is currently only used by Ducati in motorbike racing and in series motorbike construction. This valve control system works without springs. The valves are opened conventionally and the valves are also closed with a cam control via a closing lever that engages with the valve stem. With Desmo, greater valve accelerations and therefore greater valve lifts can be realised - the valves can be opened and closed more quickly and the valves can be opened further, which enables efficient gas changes.

Despite this advantage, it is not the case that Ducati simply leaves all other manufacturers standing thanks to Desmo's superior engine performance. Which brings us, even later but still, to a far simpler way of improving cylinder filling: By simply leaving the valves, especially the intake valves, open for longer. This leads to so-called overlap between the exhaust and intake strokes: The exhaust valves are not yet closed when the intake valves are already opened.

This leads to improved performance at high engine speeds, but has the disadvantage that fresh gas enters the exhaust at low engine speeds instead of remaining in the cylinder. The result is a deterioration in performance and torque at low engine speeds.

In road racing with modified production bikes such as Superbike or Supersport World Championships, the upper third of the rev range is relevant; torque from low revs is not so important. In motocross, however (and later perhaps in enduro and rallying), Desmo theoretically offers a clear advantage thanks to a wider rev band or, with the same peak power, a stronger mid-range.

But that's not all of the advantages we're seeing from Ducati. Ducati recently presented a single-cylinder engine for road use, the Superquadro Mono, which powers the Hypermotard 698 Mono. The ultra-short stroker has a bore of 116 mm at 659 cc - and yet manages without dual ignition. For comparison: KTM uses dual ignition on its road single cylinders with 693 cc and 105 mm bore to fulfil Euro5.

The difficulty with large cylinder bores is the long path of the flame front from the spark plug to the cylinder wall at high engine speeds. Ducati seems to have somehow managed to achieve efficient combustion by controlling the flow in the intake and swirling the fresh gas. Ducati only allows the limiter to intervene at 10,250 rpm, while KTM has to stop it electronically at 9750 rpm due to the longer stroke.

SPEEDWEEK is by no means predicting Ducati's march to the top of the Motocross World Championship. We do recognise technical advantages and currently winning the MotoGP World Championship, the Superbike World Championship and the Supersport World Championship in the same year is already an impressive track record.

In motocross, however, we believe that the rider counts far more than a certain technical advantage. And as experienced SPEEDWEEK readers - in other words, everyone - know, many factors have to come together to win a race and a championship. Racing luck and misfortune, in motocross in particular setbacks due to injury, can also ruin all efforts.