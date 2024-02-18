14 bikes stolen! Appeal for donations for Johannes bikes

The salesroom and workshop of Johannes-Bikes in Weimar were robbed by a gang of criminals last weekend. A total of 14 motorbikes were stolen, including Ken Roczen's Suzuki from the MXoN.

On the very night from Saturday (10/02) to Sunday (11/02), when Ken Roczen rode to his first win of the season on the Suzuki RM-Z450 in Glendale, the showroom and workshop of authorised Suzuki dealer Johannes-Bikes in Weimar was robbed.

As a reminder, Johannes-Bikes provided Ken Roczen with the motorbike for his participation in the 2023 Motocross of Nations as well as the team infrastructure. Roczen won the individual classification in Ernée in the prestigious MXGP class with this bike. Roczen's bike is among the stolen machines.

A total of 14 motocross motorbikes were stolen. In addition, locks on doors and gates were destroyed and other damage was caused.

The gate to the company premises was broken into at around 0.40 am. The surveillance cameras were taped over by the 3 perpetrators. They did not leave the scene of the crime until two and a half hours later.

A donation account has been set up for Johannes-Bikes to at least alleviate some of the financial burden.