Double victory for Jeremy Seewer (Kawasaki)

Kawasaki works rider Jeremy Seewer won the pre-season race in Sommières in the south of France with a one-two victory ahead of his French team-mate Romain Febvre and Pauls Jonass (Honda).

Swiss factory rider Jeremy Seewer won the Sommières International in the south of France with a double victory, marking his first Kawasaki win. Seewer won both races in the MX1 class. He won both races with a lead of around 4 seconds over his French team-mate Romain Febvre. Febvre struggled with his starts, but was able to return the favour in the super final, in which the riders of both classes, MX1 and MX2, competed against each other.

Pauls Jonass(Standing Construct Honda) finished third twice and ended the super final in 10th place.

Swiss rider Valentin Guillod (Honda) finished fifth overall behind Alberto Forato (Honda).

The two German KTM-Sarholz riders, Henry Jacobi and Noah Ludwig, finished the day in midfield. Henry Jacobi 's best result was 11th place in the second race. The Thuringian had retired at the end of the first race.

Results Sommières International, MX1:

1st Jeremy Seewer (CH), Kawasaki, 1-1

2nd Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, 2-2

3rd Pauls Jonass(LT), Honda, 3-3

4th Alberto Forato (I), Honda, 8-4

5th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda, 4-5

6th Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha, 7-9

7th Gregory Aranda (F), Yamaha, 9-6

8th Mattia Guadagnini (I), Husqvarna, 15-8

...

15th Henry Jacobi (D), KTM, DNF-11

...

18th Noah Ludwig (D), KTM, 17-20

Result Sommières Superfinal:

1st Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, MX1

2nd Jeremy Seewer (CH), Kawasaki, MX1

3rd Thibault Benistant (F), Yamaha, MX2

4th Alberto Forato (I), Honda, MX1

5th Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha, MX1

6th Mattia Guadagnini (I), Husqvarna, MX1

...

9th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda

10th Pauls Jonass(LT), Honda

...

16th Henry Jacobi (D), KTM, MX1

...

31st Noah Ludwig (D), KTM, MX1