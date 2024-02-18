Thibault Benistant (Yamaha) wins in France

With a 2-1 result, Yamaha works rider Thibault Benistant won the Sommières International, which was used by some teams as a pre-season race. Newcomer Triumph once again put in a strong performance.

Several World Championship teams used the Sommières International as a pre-season race. Belgian Red Bull KTM works rider Liam Everts showed in the first race in particular that he is also competitive on hard surfaces. 'Liamski' won with a lead of 9 seconds ahead of French Yamaha works rider Thibault Benistant and Dane Mikkel Haarup on the new Triumph TF 250-X.

Everts also took the lead in the second race, but this time had to relinquish it to Benistant. Haarup was later also able to overtake the Belgian. Benistant took the day's victory in the MX2 class with a 2-1 result. The MX2 and MX1 riders competed against each other in the super final. In this race, MX2 rider Benistant took third place.

Triumph works rider Mikkel Haarup from Denmark finished third in the day's classification with a 3-2 result. His team-mate Camden Mc Lellan struggled with his starts and finished eighth twice.

"It was a good day," said Haarup after the race. "The schedule was tight, but I really enjoyed the day. The team did a great job again and I'm happy with my results. I had great starts and finished on the podium again."

The Triumph works team will complete another preparation race next weekend in Lacapelle-Marival. On the same day, the Hawkstone International will take place in England, where a number of world championship protagonists have also signed up.

Results Sommières International, MX1:

1st Thibault Benistant (F), Yamaha, 2-1

2nd Liam Everts (B), KTM, 1-3

3rd Mikkel Haarup(DK), Triumph, 3-2

4th Andrea Bonacorsi (I), Yamaha, 7-5

5th Quentin Prugnieres (F), Kawasaki, 5-10

6th Camden Mc Lellan(ZA), Triumph, 8-8

7th Maxime Grau (F), GASGAS, 6-7

8. Karlis Reisulis(LT), Yamaha, 9-6

Result Sommières Superfinal:

1st Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, MX1

2nd Jeremy Seewer (CH), Kawasaki, MX1

3rd Thibault Benistant (F), Yamaha, MX2

4th Alberto Forato (I), Honda, MX1

5th Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha, MX1

6th Mattia Guadagnini (I), Husqvarna, MX1