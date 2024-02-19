Sommières International in video

The pre-season race in Sommières, France, was dominated by the riders of the Kawasaki works team. The atmosphere of the race was captured in the video.

The German Sarholz KTM Team used the Sommières International as a first assessment for the 2024 season. Henry Jacobi was classified as DNF in the first race. According to the results list, he completed 11 laps in 22.3 minutes. Winner Jeremy Seewer (Kawasaki) needed 23.14 minutes for 12 laps in the first race.

The video shows that there was a crash in the second corner of the first race, in which several riders were involved. Jacobi left the track, avoided the chaos and rejoined the field at the next slip road.

"My race pace was good," explained the Thuringian, "but we still have a few things to work on." After some winter tests in Spain, Noah Ludwig was also on the grid in Sommières. The rider from Aschersleben finished the day in 18th place.

All the races in the MX1 class were dominated by the riders of the Kawasaki works team. Jeremy Seewer won both races. His French team-mate Romain Febvre won the super final.

Results Sommières International, MX1:

1st Jeremy Seewer (CH), Kawasaki, 1-1

2. Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, 2-2

3rd Pauls Jonass(LT), Honda, 3-3

4th Alberto Forato (I), Honda, 8-4

5th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda, 4-5

6th Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha, 7-9

7th Gregory Aranda (F), Yamaha, 9-6

8th Mattia Guadagnini (I), Husqvarna, 15-8

...

15th Henry Jacobi (D), KTM, DNF-11

...

18th Noah Ludwig (D), KTM, 17-20

Result Sommières Superfinal:

1st Romain Febvre (F), Kawasaki, MX1

2nd Jeremy Seewer (CH), Kawasaki, MX1

3rd Thibault Benistant (F), Yamaha, MX2

4th Alberto Forato (I), Honda, MX1

5th Maxime Desprey (F), Yamaha, MX1

6th Mattia Guadagnini (I), Husqvarna, MX1

...

9th Valentin Guillod (CH), Honda

10th Pauls Jonass(LT), Honda

...

16th Henry Jacobi (D), KTM, MX1

...

31st Noah Ludwig (D), KTM, MX1