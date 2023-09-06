Massimo Rivola: "Four factory Aprilia? No chance"

Aprilia race director Massimo Rivola praised his factory riders to the skies after the double victory in Catalunya. The Italian knows what the factory has to work on to be able to compete with Ducati in the future.

Since Massimo Rivola joined Aprilia Racing as race director in 2019 , things have gone steadily uphill for the factory from Noale. While Aleix Espargaró only finished 14th in the 2019 World Championship, he climbed up to 8th position two years later. And Maverick Viñales, who was hired by Rivola in 2021 after being thrown out of Yamaha, also raised initial hopes on his Aprilia debut.

In 2022, the Italians achieved a major milestone in the form of their first MotoGP victory with captain Espargaró at the Argentine GP. The Spaniard also battled for the World Championship title for a long time, eventually finishing the year in fourth place overall.

These results led Aprilia to equip RNF as a customer team for the first time for the 2023 season. At the Catalunya GP, the team enjoyed the greatest success in their MotoGP history. With Espargaró as the winner, Viñales in 2nd and RNF rider Miguel Oliveira in 5th, they showed that the RS-GP is now one of the best bikes on the grid.

"An almost perfect day, considering that Raúl had to retire due to technical problems. At this point I would like to apologise to him because he was able to finish in the top-8. I am also very proud of our drivers, because they show an extraordinary team cohesion," Rivola summed up with satisfaction.

In doing so, the 51-year-old recalled, "It's great to see what we have achieved with our work. I was here with a friend in 2019 and I told him I was looking forward to seeing where we are in five years. When I think about it now, I start smiling." As a reminder, in 2019 Aprilia only finished 12th with Espargaró, and Bradley Smith was even only 16th. Despite all the joy, Rivola stressed, "This is not standard, it's special. Because of the layout and the track surface, it's one of the best tracks for the Aprilia."

Looking ahead to the upcoming Misano GP, the Italian therefore dampened expectations: "Misano is not one of our favourite tracks. I know Maverick is fast there because last year he was on the podium. i hope he can repeat that this year. But of course the Ducati guys are very strong, so we will have to wait and see."

"Ducati now have a bike that works perfectly on all tracks. Of course, with eight bikes they also have a lot more track time and therefore a huge advantage. But that was allowed and they implemented it. So we have to find another way to compensate for this disadvantage," Rivola commented on the Ducati power.

When asked if therefore in 2024 the RNF customer team will also be equipped with the current RS-GP24, Rivola gave a clear answer. "No chance. Four factory bikes are too expensive for us. Only if RNF pays us, then yes, but we'll take it one step at a time."

MotoGP results, Montmeló (3 September):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 23 Rdn in 38:56.159 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.377 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 2.831

4th Zarco, Ducati, + 4.867

5th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 7.529

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10.590

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 10.821

8th Miller, KTM, + 10,880

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 12,889

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 13.280

11th Marini, Ducati, + 16,491

12th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16,561

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21,616

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23,108

15th Nakagami, Honda, + 26,740

16th Lecuona, Honda, + 28,860

17th Mir, Honda, + 33,929

- Raul Fernández, Aprilia, 13 laps down

- Brad Binder, KTM, 20 laps down

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 22 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, DNS

- Bastianini, Ducati, DNS

Results MotoGP Sprint, Montmeló (2 September):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 rdsn in 20:02.744 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.989 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.040

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.857

5th Martin, Ducati, + 4.341

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 4.940

7th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,746

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 6,888

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.068

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10,380

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,823

12th Marini, Ducati, + 11,900

13th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 12,018

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13,284

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,207

16th Miller, KTM, + 16,404

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 16.534

18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 17.147

19th Lecuona, Honda, + 18,658

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 19,080

21st Mir, Honda, + 19,574

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 9 laps down

World Championship standings after 22 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 260 points. 2nd Martin 210. 3rd Bezzecchi 189. 4th Binder 166. 5th Aleix Espargaró 154. 6th Zarco 141. 7th Marini 125. 8th Viñales 113. 9th Miller 104. 10th Alex Márquez 102. 11th Quartararo 82. 12th Morbidelli 67. 13th Augusto Fernández 58. 14th Oliveira 55. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Bastianini 25. 19. Marc Márquez 22. 20. Raúl Fernández 14. 21. Pedrosa 13. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 379 points. 2nd KTM 215. 3rd Aprilia 203. 4th Yamaha 102. 5th Honda 96.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 351 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 314. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 295. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 270. 5. Aprilia Racing 267. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 149. 7. Gresini Racing 145. 8. LCR Honda 85. 9. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. CryptoDATA RNF 73. 11. Repsol Honda 27.