MotoGP programme: Misano GP 2023 on FreeTV and streaming

by Nora Lantschner - Automatic translation from German
This weekend there will once again be a full load of MotoGP at the usual broadcast times in Europe: The TV and streaming programme for the San Marino GP at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli at a glance.

Before the intensive overseas tour begins, the MotoGP aces will make one more stop on European soil next weekend: The "Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini" in Misano(for the complete schedule).

ServusTV remains true to its usual programming in Germany, Austria and Switzerland: On Saturday, the qualifying sessions as well as the sprint of the MotoGP class will be shown live on FreeTV, followed by the three GP races on Sunday - flanked by preliminary reports, analyses and interviews.

As always, ServusTV will show the final of the 2023 MotoE World Championship in an international livestream. The qualifying of the electric class can also be seen free of charge on Friday at 5 pm on the official MotoE YouTube channel.

A TV alternative to the Austrian private channel is only available in Switzerland: SRF zwei will broadcast the two MotoE races on Saturday and the MotoGP main race on Sunday.

The full streaming offer

On the video and streaming platform ServusTV On there is not only the ServusTV programme in German, for users in Austria all the action from Friday onwards (all practice sessions, qualifying sessions and races) can be seen in live stream with original English commentary.

Immediately after each broadcast, all qualifying sessions and races will also be available to watch on video (also only in Austria for legal reasons).

If the TV rights permit broadcasting in Germany as well as Austria, the ServusTV stream with German commentary will also be available as usual for users with an IP address in Germany - i.e. for qualifying sessions and races in all classes.

By the way: The Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup races can also be seen on ServusTV On, on Saturday from 4.50 pm and on Sunday from 8.35 am.

As a paid alternative, the Dorna livestream is available on motogp.com. The subscription for the entire season usually costs 139.99 euros. Live timing is also included for 148.99 euros. However, because the halfway point of the season has already passed, the World Championship promoter is now granting a 50 per cent discount on the video pass package.

In return, all sessions with English commentary are available live and on demand on the official website. In addition, there are numerous videos with interviews and insights behind the scenes of the MotoGP World Championship. The archive also contains all GP races since 1992.

TV programme Misano-GP 2023:
Friday, 8 September
CEST Series Session ServusTV
Austria
 ServusTV
Germany
 SRF
two
09.00
 Moto3 FP1 Int. stream
from 08.55

09.50
Moto2
 FP1
10.45 MotoGP FP1
13.15 Moto3 FP2
14.05
 Moto2
 FP2
15.00 MotoGP Practice
Saturday, 9 September
CEST Series Session ServusTV
Austria 		ServusTV
Germany
 SRF
two
08.40 Moto3 FP3 Int. stream
from 08.35



09.25
 Moto2
 FP3
10.10 MotoGP FP2
10.50 MotoGP Quali 1 10.40-11.50
TV & Stream		 10.40-11.50
TV & Stream
11.15 MotoGP Quali 2
12.15
 MotoE
 Race
1
 Int. stream
 Int. stream
 12.00-
13.00
12.50
 Moto3
 Quali 1
 12.40-15.40
TV & Stream		 12.40-15.40
TV & Stream
13.15
 Moto3
 Quali 2
13.45 Moto2 Quali 1
14.10
 Moto2
 Quali 2
15.00
 MotoGP
 Sprint
16.10 MotoE Race
2
 Int. stream
 Int. stream
 16.00-
16.45
Sunday, 10 September
CEST Series Session ServusTV
Austria 		ServusTV
Germany
 SRF
two
09.40
 MotoGP
 Warm-
up
 Int. stream
from 09.35








11.00 Moto3 Race 10.20-15.10
TV & Stream

10.20-15.10
TV & Stream
12.15 Moto2 Race
14.00
MotoGP
 Race 14.30-
15.05