MotoGP programme: Misano GP 2023 on FreeTV and streaming

This weekend there will once again be a full load of MotoGP at the usual broadcast times in Europe: The TV and streaming programme for the San Marino GP at the Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli at a glance.

Before the intensive overseas tour begins, the MotoGP aces will make one more stop on European soil next weekend: The "Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini" in Misano(for the complete schedule).

ServusTV remains true to its usual programming in Germany, Austria and Switzerland: On Saturday, the qualifying sessions as well as the sprint of the MotoGP class will be shown live on FreeTV, followed by the three GP races on Sunday - flanked by preliminary reports, analyses and interviews.

As always, ServusTV will show the final of the 2023 MotoE World Championship in an international livestream. The qualifying of the electric class can also be seen free of charge on Friday at 5 pm on the official MotoE YouTube channel.

A TV alternative to the Austrian private channel is only available in Switzerland: SRF zwei will broadcast the two MotoE races on Saturday and the MotoGP main race on Sunday.

The full streaming offer

On the video and streaming platform ServusTV On there is not only the ServusTV programme in German, for users in Austria all the action from Friday onwards (all practice sessions, qualifying sessions and races) can be seen in live stream with original English commentary.

Immediately after each broadcast, all qualifying sessions and races will also be available to watch on video (also only in Austria for legal reasons).

If the TV rights permit broadcasting in Germany as well as Austria, the ServusTV stream with German commentary will also be available as usual for users with an IP address in Germany - i.e. for qualifying sessions and races in all classes.

By the way: The Red Bull MotoGP Rookies Cup races can also be seen on ServusTV On, on Saturday from 4.50 pm and on Sunday from 8.35 am.

As a paid alternative, the Dorna livestream is available on motogp.com. The subscription for the entire season usually costs 139.99 euros. Live timing is also included for 148.99 euros. However, because the halfway point of the season has already passed, the World Championship promoter is now granting a 50 per cent discount on the video pass package.

In return, all sessions with English commentary are available live and on demand on the official website. In addition, there are numerous videos with interviews and insights behind the scenes of the MotoGP World Championship. The archive also contains all GP races since 1992.

TV programme Misano-GP 2023: