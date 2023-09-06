Brad Binder (KTM): Oil leak after collision with Martin

Brad Binder finds it difficult to talk about the collision with Pecco Bagnaia at the Catalunya GP. It is now known that his oil cooler was damaged earlier in the collision with Jorge Martin and splashed oil.

Brad Binder was looking for a podium finish after finishing fourth in the Barcelona sprint on Sunday. But out of turn 2, World Championship leader Pecco Bagnaia flew off with a wild highsider, the Red Bull KTM factory rider ran over the Ducati factory rider's lower right leg and then crashed himself, although he had reacted with presence of mind to avoid a collision. After the restart, Binder rolled out with a technical defect - his third zero this year.

Running over a World Championship opponent is every racing driver's nightmare. What was going through Binder's mind when he collided with Bagnaia? And how could he then concentrate on the restart? "That was a really difficult situation. The trickiest part is to go back into the pits and then just keep going," described the 28-year-old South African. "I then still saw Pecco moving, but I had caught his leg - or both legs. I didn't know exactly. But I knew he was not badly injured. But it is indeed every racing driver's worst nightmare to see a colleague in danger. But of course it's much worse for the driver involved."

"I am glad that Pecco got off reasonably lightly. But I didn't have exact information at the re-start. I went to see him later at the medical centre and found out that he had probably suffered injuries to his legs. But honestly, when I marched in to the medical centre, I didn't expect him to be so relaxed," added the World Championship fourth-placed. "He looked okay. I was happy and relieved and thought, 'Thank you'."

Binder's bike started to wobble before the collision, "I think a piece of his bike was stuck in the 'intercooler' with me." But the team suspected Binder had damaged the oil cooler earlier in the collision with Jorge Martin. There was apparently oil spurting out before he collided with Bagnaia.

The KTM factory rider had seen the incident late at the exit of turn 2. "At first I didn't notice anything. I was sandwiched between two other bikes, it was Miguel Oliveira and Maverick Viñales I think, I was in their middle. When I looked ahead I saw Pecco's bike and him on the ground. It wasn't fun... As I said, I touched his feet or legs, then my bike flipped over because it was full of oil. It was difficult..."

Brad Binder knows that the first corners in Barcelona are particularly tricky. "The problem is that turn 1 has a corner in it. It's almost a 90-degree corner, and if you're one metre too far to the right, that corner becomes much tighter, then different lines can suddenly collide. Because of the characteristics of this corner, you can get trapped and pushed in very quickly; there is very little space then. In addition, there was a strong tail wind on Sunday. Of course, that didn't help either."

Pecco Bagnaia is now 50 points ahead of Pramac Ducati rider Jorge Martin. For the first time in the MotoGP four-stroke era (sei began in 2002), a rider from a customer team could become world champion.

"I'm glad I didn't hurt Pecco badly, that's the only positive aspect for me from this Sunday," Binder explained. "As for the world championship situation - it is what it is."

MotoGP results, Montmeló (3 September):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 23 Rdn in 38:56.159 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.377 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 2.831

4th Zarco, Ducati, + 4.867

5th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 7.529

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10.590

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 10.821

8th Miller, KTM, + 10,880

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 12,889

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 13.280

11th Marini, Ducati, + 16,491

12th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16,561

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21,616

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23,108

15th Nakagami, Honda, + 26,740

16th Lecuona, Honda, + 28,860

17th Mir, Honda, + 33,929

- Raul Fernández, Aprilia, 13 laps down

- Brad Binder, KTM, 20 laps down

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 22 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, DNS

- Bastianini, Ducati, DNS

Results MotoGP Sprint, Montmeló (2 September):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 rdsn in 20:02.744 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.989 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.040

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.857

5th Martin, Ducati, + 4.341

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 4.940

7th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,746

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 6,888

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.068

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10,380

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,823

12th Marini, Ducati, + 11,900

13th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 12,018

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13,284

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,207

16th Miller, KTM, + 16,404

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 16.534

18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 17.147

19th Lecuona, Honda, + 18,658

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 19,080

21st Mir, Honda, + 19,574

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 9 laps down

World Championship standings after 22 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 260 points. 2nd Martin 210. 3rd Bezzecchi 189. 4th Binder 166. 5th Aleix Espargaró 154. 6th Zarco 141. 7th Marini 125. 8th Viñales 113. 9th Miller 104. 10th Alex Márquez 102. 11th Quartararo 82. 12th Morbidelli 67. 13th Augusto Fernández 58. 14th Oliveira 55. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Bastianini 25. 19. Marc Márquez 22. 20. Raúl Fernández 14. 21. Pedrosa 13. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 379 points. 2nd KTM 215. 3rd Aprilia 203. 4th Yamaha 102. 5th Honda 96.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 351 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 314. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 295. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 270. 5. Aprilia Racing 267. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 149. 7. Gresini Racing 145. 8. LCR Honda 85. 9. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. CryptoDATA RNF 73. 11. Repsol Honda 27.