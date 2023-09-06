Jack Miller: Is he worried about his seat?

Jack Miller (Red Bull KTM) has not achieved a top 6 result since the Sachsenring GP. He is not worried, however, although the Pierer Group has more MotoGP riders than places for 2024.

Pierer Mobility AG currently has five riders under contract for the upcoming MotoGP season, but they have to be spread across four places - at Red Bull KTM and at GASGAS Tech3. Australian Jack Miller has had a couple of weak Grand Prix, but he is not worried about his place alongside Brad Binder in the Red Bull KTM Factory Racing team.

"There have been no talks between the Pierer officials and me about it," explained "Thriller Miller". "It's not necessary either. But it is a pleasant problem when a manufacturer has five riders who want to ride the bike. If you look back twelve months, there was no such problem..."

Because at that time Raúl Fernández and Miguel Oliveira (after six MotoGP wins with KTM) had decided to leave, and Remy Gardner fell out of favour because of negative statements (also from his manager).

"I'm glad and happy for the Pierer Group that they have such a fantastic problem now," added Miller, the four-time MotoGP winner. "But how the riders are used next year is not my business, it's up to the people in charge to solve that. I have a contract for 2024 and I continue to do my job. That's all I can do."

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta said at the Barcelona GP that Pierer Mobility AG's example could set a precedent. Some manufacturers could hire three riders for two seats in future and then provide for a 'job rotation', i.e. with the ever-increasing number of Grand Prix and races, sometimes give the regular riders a GP break. In addition, the test and reserve drivers should be able to take part in six instead of three Grand Prix in 2024 with a wild card, is his plan. That way, the test-driver job could be turned into a full-time job, attracting better drivers.

"I'm a racer and of course I want to ride in every Grand Prix," Jack Miller assured. "To have some sort of reserve driver sounds pretty silly. We're not in Formula 1 where you can send any driver to FP1 to practice. With us you are in misery if you miss FP1... You have to use every lap in MotoGP to get up to speed. And as for the five riders at Pierer, they will find a solution."

So far the plan is for Augusto Fernández and Pol Espargaró to vie for the second spot at GASGAS- Tech3 in an elimination battle; one spot is earmarked for Moto2 World Championship leader Pedro Acosta.

Miller: What he likes about Formula 1

In the week after the Spielberg GP, Jack Miller rode motocross in the Netherlands for three days up to and including Thursday, after which he attended the Formula 1 GP in Zandvoort on Friday (25 August). "I had to park about 6 km away and then march to the paddock on foot," Jack described. "I could have used a bike... I'm not Dutch, so I don't know if the locals just grab someone else's bike in cases like this..."

Miller: "I didn't sit in any grandstands, but I was high up in the Red Bull Hospitality and I had a good view of this great track from there. The corner speed was also very impressive, plus the top speed on the home straight. It was a unique experience. I felt sorry for my compatriot Daniel Ricciardo because he hurt his hand; so I couldn't even say goodbye to him. I took 35,000 steps that day. That's why I didn't come back on Saturday."

Miller, however, thinks MotoGP managers could learn a thing or two from their F1 counterparts. "The marketing in F1 is excellent. I was there on Friday but the grandstands were completely full. I didn't see an empty seat, there were shows between the practice sessions, the audience was entertained non-stop. The spectators had an entertaining experience. The Netflix series was a huge 'boost' for Formula 1. But then they did a good job of keeping the ball rolling."

MotoGP results, Montmeló (3 September):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 23 Rdn in 38:56.159 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.377 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 2.831

4th Zarco, Ducati, + 4.867

5th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 7.529

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10.590

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 10.821

8th Miller, KTM, + 10,880

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 12,889

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 13.280

11th Marini, Ducati, + 16,491

12th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16,561

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21,616

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23,108

15th Nakagami, Honda, + 26,740

16th Lecuona, Honda, + 28,860

17th Mir, Honda, + 33,929

- Raul Fernández, Aprilia, 13 laps down

- Brad Binder, KTM, 20 laps down

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 22 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, DNS

- Bastianini, Ducati, DNS

Results MotoGP Sprint, Montmeló (2 September):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 rdsn in 20:02.744 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.989 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.040

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.857

5th Martin, Ducati, + 4.341

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 4.940

7th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,746

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 6,888

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.068

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10,380

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,823

12th Marini, Ducati, + 11,900

13th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 12,018

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13,284

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,207

16th Miller, KTM, + 16,404

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 16.534

18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 17.147

19th Lecuona, Honda, + 18,658

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 19,080

21st Mir, Honda, + 19,574

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 9 laps down

World Championship standings after 22 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 260 points. 2nd Martin 210. 3rd Bezzecchi 189. 4th Binder 166. 5th Aleix Espargaró 154. 6th Zarco 141. 7th Marini 125. 8th Viñales 113. 9th Miller 104. 10th Alex Márquez 102. 11th Quartararo 82. 12th Morbidelli 67. 13th Augusto Fernández 58. 14th Oliveira 55. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Bastianini 25. 19. Marc Márquez 22. 20. Raúl Fernández 14. 21. Pedrosa 13. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 379 points. 2nd KTM 215. 3rd Aprilia 203. 4th Yamaha 102. 5th Honda 96.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 351 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 314. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 295. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 270. 5. Aprilia Racing 267. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 149. 7. Gresini Racing 145. 8. LCR Honda 85. 9. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. CryptoDATA RNF 73. 11. Repsol Honda 27.