Gresini Ducati relieved: From gravel to top 10

At the Catalunya GP, both Gresini Ducati riders were victims of the start crash. But while Alex Márquez (6th) was happy to take part in the restart at the end, Fabio Di Giannantonio (10th) had hoped for more.

In qualifying for the Catalunya GP, both Gresini Ducati Team riders had made it to Q2 at the first attempt. But despite 7th on the grid for Alex Márquez and 8th for Fabio Di Giannantonio, both Ducati riders failed to score points in Saturday's sprint.

And Sunday's GP also started disastrously for the Italian team. Braking into the first corner, Enea Bastianini (Lenovo Ducati) cleared both Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati) and Alex Márquez, who then slammed into his teammate Di Giannantonio. Both Gresini riders managed to get their Desmosedici GP22 going again and return to the pits in time.

While Márquez was able to defend his position at the restart, "Diggia" fell back to 13th place. The cause was quickly found afterwards: "I had a new tyre on the rear wheel, but not on the front. That's why I was slow in the first laps, because the tyre was still dirty and cold from the gravel. It was really scary in the first two or three laps," explained the 24-year-old Roman, who then launched a strong recovery and ended up finishing tenth, just behind Augusto Fernández (GASGAS Racing).

"I drove an excellent race and was the rider who made the most overtaking manoeuvres. Maybe in the second half of the race I was a bit stronger than Quartararo, Miler and Alex in front of me, however Fernández held me off for too long. Still, it was my best MotoGP weekend so far," Di Giannantonio summed up.

Four places ahead of the Italian, Márquez saw the chequered flag in sixth, something the Spaniard was visibly relieved about. "It was a long and challenging race, mainly about survival. We had grip problems throughout the weekend. If you add to that the initial crash, the result is really positive."

MotoGP results, Montmeló (3 September):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 23 Rdn in 38:56.159 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.377 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 2.831

4th Zarco, Ducati, + 4.867

5th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 7.529

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10.590

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 10.821

8th Miller, KTM, + 10,880

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 12,889

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 13.280

11th Marini, Ducati, + 16,491

12th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16,561

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21,616

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23,108

15th Nakagami, Honda, + 26,740

16th Lecuona, Honda, + 28,860

17th Mir, Honda, + 33,929

- Raul Fernández, Aprilia, 13 laps down

- Brad Binder, KTM, 20 laps down

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 22 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, DNS

- Bastianini, Ducati, DNS

Results MotoGP Sprint, Montmeló (2 September):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 rdsn in 20:02.744 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.989 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.040

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.857

5th Martin, Ducati, + 4.341

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 4.940

7th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,746

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 6,888

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.068

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10,380

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,823

12th Marini, Ducati, + 11,900

13th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 12,018

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13,284

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,207

16th Miller, KTM, + 16,404

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 16.534

18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 17.147

19th Lecuona, Honda, + 18,658

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 19,080

21st Mir, Honda, + 19,574

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 9 laps down

World Championship standings after 22 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 260 points. 2nd Martin 210. 3rd Bezzecchi 189. 4th Binder 166. 5th Aleix Espargaró 154. 6th Zarco 141. 7th Marini 125. 8th Viñales 113. 9th Miller 104. 10th Alex Márquez 102. 11th Quartararo 82. 12th Morbidelli 67. 13th Augusto Fernández 58. 14th Oliveira 55. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Bastianini 25. 19. Marc Márquez 22. 20. Raúl Fernández 14. 21. Pedrosa 13. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 379 points. 2nd KTM 215. 3rd Aprilia 203. 4th Yamaha 102. 5th Honda 96.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 351 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 314. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 295. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 270. 5. Aprilia Racing 267. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 149. 7. Gresini Racing 145. 8. LCR Honda 85. 9. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. CryptoDATA RNF 73. 11. Repsol Honda 27.