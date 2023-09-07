Gresini Ducati relieved: From gravel to top 10
In qualifying for the Catalunya GP, both Gresini Ducati Team riders had made it to Q2 at the first attempt. But despite 7th on the grid for Alex Márquez and 8th for Fabio Di Giannantonio, both Ducati riders failed to score points in Saturday's sprint.
And Sunday's GP also started disastrously for the Italian team. Braking into the first corner, Enea Bastianini (Lenovo Ducati) cleared both Johann Zarco (Pramac Ducati) and Alex Márquez, who then slammed into his teammate Di Giannantonio. Both Gresini riders managed to get their Desmosedici GP22 going again and return to the pits in time.
While Márquez was able to defend his position at the restart, "Diggia" fell back to 13th place. The cause was quickly found afterwards: "I had a new tyre on the rear wheel, but not on the front. That's why I was slow in the first laps, because the tyre was still dirty and cold from the gravel. It was really scary in the first two or three laps," explained the 24-year-old Roman, who then launched a strong recovery and ended up finishing tenth, just behind Augusto Fernández (GASGAS Racing).
"I drove an excellent race and was the rider who made the most overtaking manoeuvres. Maybe in the second half of the race I was a bit stronger than Quartararo, Miler and Alex in front of me, however Fernández held me off for too long. Still, it was my best MotoGP weekend so far," Di Giannantonio summed up.
Four places ahead of the Italian, Márquez saw the chequered flag in sixth, something the Spaniard was visibly relieved about. "It was a long and challenging race, mainly about survival. We had grip problems throughout the weekend. If you add to that the initial crash, the result is really positive."
MotoGP results, Montmeló (3 September):
1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 23 Rdn in 38:56.159 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.377 sec
3rd Martin, Ducati, + 2.831
4th Zarco, Ducati, + 4.867
5th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 7.529
6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10.590
7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 10.821
8th Miller, KTM, + 10,880
9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 12,889
10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 13.280
11th Marini, Ducati, + 16,491
12th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16,561
13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21,616
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23,108
15th Nakagami, Honda, + 26,740
16th Lecuona, Honda, + 28,860
17th Mir, Honda, + 33,929
- Raul Fernández, Aprilia, 13 laps down
- Brad Binder, KTM, 20 laps down
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 22 laps down
- Bagnaia, Ducati, DNS
- Bastianini, Ducati, DNS
Results MotoGP Sprint, Montmeló (2 September):
1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 rdsn in 20:02.744 mins.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.989 sec
3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.040
4th Binder, KTM, + 2.857
5th Martin, Ducati, + 4.341
6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 4.940
7th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,746
8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 6,888
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.068
10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10,380
11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,823
12th Marini, Ducati, + 11,900
13th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 12,018
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13,284
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,207
16th Miller, KTM, + 16,404
17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 16.534
18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 17.147
19th Lecuona, Honda, + 18,658
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 19,080
21st Mir, Honda, + 19,574
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 9 laps down
World Championship standings after 22 of 40 races:
1. Bagnaia, 260 points. 2nd Martin 210. 3rd Bezzecchi 189. 4th Binder 166. 5th Aleix Espargaró 154. 6th Zarco 141. 7th Marini 125. 8th Viñales 113. 9th Miller 104. 10th Alex Márquez 102. 11th Quartararo 82. 12th Morbidelli 67. 13th Augusto Fernández 58. 14th Oliveira 55. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Bastianini 25. 19. Marc Márquez 22. 20. Raúl Fernández 14. 21. Pedrosa 13. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 379 points. 2nd KTM 215. 3rd Aprilia 203. 4th Yamaha 102. 5th Honda 96.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 351 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 314. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 295. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 270. 5. Aprilia Racing 267. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 149. 7. Gresini Racing 145. 8. LCR Honda 85. 9. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. CryptoDATA RNF 73. 11. Repsol Honda 27.