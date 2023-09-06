Marc Márquez (Honda): "Nothing has to change"

Marc Márquez took a clear stance after the incident at the Catalunya GP and explained the cause of such starting accidents. The Repsol Honda star also commented on his MotoGP future.

"For me it's the big picture that counts," Marc Márquez affirmed after the Gran Premi de Catalunya, which he finished 13th on Sunday, 21 seconds behind winner Aleix Espargaró (Aprilia). "Of course we are far away. In a short race you can save something. But if you don't have the pace in a long race, you can't keep up," the eight-time world champion knows.

The World Championship 19th-placed rider then praised Fabio Quartararo, who finished the race seventh on the equally underwhelming Yamaha . "On Saturday I was able to deliver a good qualifying and sprint race. Then on Sunday it was Quartararo's turn to show his potential. He is a highly talented rider."

The 30-year-old Spaniard took a clear position on the collision at the start of the race caused by Enea Bastianini, defending the Ducati factory rider: "Nothing has to change. The riders simply have to be more careful. As you saw, all the riders were more cautious at the second start. All riders, in this case Enea, draw their consequences from such mistakes. He is not crazy or over his limit, but sometimes such mistakes just happen. He was punished for his actions, so that's the end of it."

On his current emotional state on the RC213V, the Repsol Honda factory star saddened, "I'm not enjoying anything, I'm just suffering. I'm just trying to survive and stay calm." Despite the ongoing misery, Márquez believes, "My future is quite clear. I will continue to try to find the best solution for Project Honda and continue to improve our package. That's where we'll start at the Misano test to prepare for the 2024 season in the best possible way."

MotoGP results, Montmeló (3 September):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 23 Rdn in 38:56.159 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.377 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 2.831

4th Zarco, Ducati, + 4.867

5th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 7.529

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10.590

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 10.821

8th Miller, KTM, + 10,880

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 12,889

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 13.280

11th Marini, Ducati, + 16,491

12th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16,561

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21,616

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23,108

15th Nakagami, Honda, + 26,740

16th Lecuona, Honda, + 28,860

17th Mir, Honda, + 33,929

- Raul Fernández, Aprilia, 13 laps down

- Brad Binder, KTM, 20 laps down

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 22 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, DNS

- Bastianini, Ducati, DNS

Results MotoGP Sprint, Montmeló (2 September):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 rdsn in 20:02.744 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.989 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.040

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.857

5th Martin, Ducati, + 4.341

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 4.940

7th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,746

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 6,888

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.068

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10,380

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,823

12th Marini, Ducati, + 11,900

13th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 12,018

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13,284

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,207

16th Miller, KTM, + 16,404

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 16.534

18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 17.147

19th Lecuona, Honda, + 18,658

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 19,080

21st Mir, Honda, + 19,574

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 9 laps down

World Championship standings after 22 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 260 points. 2nd Martin 210. 3rd Bezzecchi 189. 4th Binder 166. 5th Aleix Espargaró 154. 6th Zarco 141. 7th Marini 125. 8th Viñales 113. 9th Miller 104. 10th Alex Márquez 102. 11th Quartararo 82. 12th Morbidelli 67. 13th Augusto Fernández 58. 14th Oliveira 55. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Bastianini 25. 19. Marc Márquez 22. 20. Raúl Fernández 14. 21. Pedrosa 13. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 379 points. 2nd KTM 215. 3rd Aprilia 203. 4th Yamaha 102. 5th Honda 96.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 351 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 314. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 295. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 270. 5. Aprilia Racing 267. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 149. 7. Gresini Racing 145. 8. LCR Honda 85. 9. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. CryptoDATA RNF 73. 11. Repsol Honda 27.