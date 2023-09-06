Alex Rins: No Misano comeback, Takahashi arrives

Alex Rins must continue to recover from his fractured tibia and fibula and will therefore also be absent from the Misano GP. As Honda is running out of riders, they bring in the World Endurance Championship rider Takumi Takahashi as a replacement.

Alex Rins broke his tibia and fibula in the Mugello sprint at the beginning of June and has been on crutches ever since. Originally, the Spaniard wanted to get back on his LCR Honda for the Misano GP. To this end, he tested a Honda Fireblade in Aragón on Monday to put his physical condition to the test.

As a reminder, a week after the Italian GP, the 27-year-old was not replaced at the World Championship round in Germany, with test rider Stefan Bradl standing in for him at Assen. At Silverstone, Spielberg and Barcelona, he was replaced by Iker Lecuona, who remained without points as a substitute rider.

Despite positive signals from team owner Lucio Cecchinello, it has now been announced that the Texas GP winner will also be absent from the San Marino GP in Misano. This decision put HRC in rider distress. Because Lecuona has to compete for Honda in the Superbike World Championship at Magny-Cours next weekend. Test rider Stefan Bradl will be riding for HRC in Misano with a wildcard and is therefore equally unable to take the Spaniard's place.

Another option would have been Tetsuta Nagashima, who already made three Grand Prix appearances in the LCR team last year. However, the Japanese rider is testing in Motegi this week and is therefore not available either.

Therefore, LCR-Honda had to reach deep into the bag of tricks and finally nominated Takumi Takahashi. The Japanese has already won the Suzuka 8 Hours five times for Honda, but his GP experience is more meagre. Only in 2015 did he make a MotoGP start in Motegi, where he even scored World Championship points in twelfth place.

In 2020, the 33-year-old contested the entire World Superbike Championship season with the MIE Honda team, but without any major successes.

MotoGP results, Montmeló (3 September):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 23 Rdn in 38:56.159 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.377 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 2.831

4th Zarco, Ducati, + 4.867

5th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 7.529

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10.590

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 10.821

8th Miller, KTM, + 10,880

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 12,889

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 13.280

11th Marini, Ducati, + 16,491

12th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16,561

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21,616

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23,108

15th Nakagami, Honda, + 26,740

16th Lecuona, Honda, + 28,860

17th Mir, Honda, + 33,929

- Raul Fernández, Aprilia, 13 laps down

- Brad Binder, KTM, 20 laps down

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 22 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, DNS

- Bastianini, Ducati, DNS

Results MotoGP Sprint, Montmeló (2 September):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 rdsn in 20:02.744 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.989 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.040

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.857

5th Martin, Ducati, + 4.341

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 4.940

7th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,746

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 6,888

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.068

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10,380

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,823

12th Marini, Ducati, + 11,900

13th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 12,018

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13,284

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,207

16th Miller, KTM, + 16,404

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 16.534

18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 17.147

19th Lecuona, Honda, + 18,658

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 19,080

21st Mir, Honda, + 19,574

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 9 laps down

World Championship standings after 22 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 260 points. 2nd Martin 210. 3rd Bezzecchi 189. 4th Binder 166. 5th Aleix Espargaró 154. 6th Zarco 141. 7th Marini 125. 8th Viñales 113. 9th Miller 104. 10th Alex Márquez 102. 11th Quartararo 82. 12th Morbidelli 67. 13th Augusto Fernández 58. 14th Oliveira 55. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Bastianini 25. 19. Marc Márquez 22. 20. Raúl Fernández 14. 21. Pedrosa 13. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 379 points. 2nd KTM 215. 3rd Aprilia 203. 4th Yamaha 102. 5th Honda 96.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 351 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 314. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 295. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 270. 5. Aprilia Racing 267. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 149. 7. Gresini Racing 145. 8. LCR Honda 85. 9. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. CryptoDATA RNF 73. 11. Repsol Honda 27.