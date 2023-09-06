Fabio Quartararo: "Set-up copy also at Misano".

Yamaha factory rider Fabio Quartararo used a set-up on his M1 at the Catalunya GP that should also help him at Misano. "We will see from this if we are working in the right direction," said the Frenchman.

Yamaha factory rider Fabio Quartararo showed a marked improvement in form on Sunday at the Gran Premi de Catalunya, finishing in 7th place. The Frenchman had not been able to go beyond 17th on the grid on Saturday and was subsequently stranded in 18th place in the sprint. As a reason for his improvement on Sunday, "El Diablo" cited his winning set-up from 2022, which he had reverted to for the Grand Prix.

The 24-year-old now wants to rely on this trick for the San Marino GP as well. "Yes, we will test our set-up from Sunday in Misano as well," he confirmed and therefore hopes: "I think we will see from that whether we are currently working in the right direction or not."

Quartararo has very special memories of the "Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli", as he secured his first MotoGP World Championship title there in 2021. "It's a beautiful track. I'm looking forward to riding there for a total of four days, including the Monday test," said the World Championship eleventh-placed rider, looking ahead to the twelfth stop of the season. While he finished last year's race in fifth place, Quartararo collected two podiums at Misano in 2019 and 2021 as runner-up.

His Yamaha teammate Franco Morbidelli also faces a special Grand Prix as it is the Italian's home race. The 28-year-old Roman also celebrated his first MotoGP victory at the Misano track in 2020. "I know the track very well as I train here often," Morbidelli referred to his training sessions with the VR46 Academy. "I'm looking forward to seeing my family and friends, which is why I'm starting the weekend with a positive attitude. However, we need to stay focused and work hard to keep improving."

MotoGP results, Montmeló (3 September):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 23 Rdn in 38:56.159 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.377 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 2.831

4th Zarco, Ducati, + 4.867

5th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 7.529

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10.590

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 10.821

8th Miller, KTM, + 10,880

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 12,889

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 13.280

11th Marini, Ducati, + 16,491

12th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16,561

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21,616

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23,108

15th Nakagami, Honda, + 26,740

16th Lecuona, Honda, + 28,860

17th Mir, Honda, + 33,929

- Raul Fernández, Aprilia, 13 laps down

- Brad Binder, KTM, 20 laps down

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 22 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, DNS

- Bastianini, Ducati, DNS

Results MotoGP Sprint, Montmeló (2 September):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 rdsn in 20:02.744 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.989 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.040

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.857

5th Martin, Ducati, + 4.341

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 4.940

7th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,746

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 6,888

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.068

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10,380

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,823

12th Marini, Ducati, + 11,900

13th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 12,018

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13,284

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,207

16th Miller, KTM, + 16,404

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 16.534

18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 17.147

19th Lecuona, Honda, + 18,658

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 19,080

21st Mir, Honda, + 19,574

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 9 laps down

World Championship standings after 22 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 260 points. 2nd Martin 210. 3rd Bezzecchi 189. 4th Binder 166. 5th Aleix Espargaró 154. 6th Zarco 141. 7th Marini 125. 8th Viñales 113. 9th Miller 104. 10th Alex Márquez 102. 11th Quartararo 82. 12th Morbidelli 67. 13th Augusto Fernández 58. 14th Oliveira 55. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Bastianini 25. 19. Marc Márquez 22. 20. Raúl Fernández 14. 21. Pedrosa 13. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 379 points. 2nd KTM 215. 3rd Aprilia 203. 4th Yamaha 102. 5th Honda 96.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 351 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 314. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 295. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 270. 5. Aprilia Racing 267. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 149. 7. Gresini Racing 145. 8. LCR Honda 85. 9. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. CryptoDATA RNF 73. 11. Repsol Honda 27.