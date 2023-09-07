Extensive MotoGP calendar: 2024 with 22 events

There were already 21 Grand Prix on the calendar in 2022 and 2023, but the KymiRing and Sokol Circuit were both cancelled. Kazakhstan will be added in 2024, and the Aragón GP will make a comeback.

As in the previous year, the motorbike GP dates for 2024 will probably not be announced until October. What is already fixed is that 22 Grand Prix are planned, as the Sokol Circuit in Kazakhstan could be added to the programme again in July to shorten the summer break. The Aragon GP in MotorLand Aragón will also be back on the calendar as the fourth event in Spain, but due to the regional elections and the uncertain outcome, it was not possible to sign a contract with the relevant authorities in time for 2023.

Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta has since visited the Sokol circuit and satisfied himself that all the requirements of FIM Safety Officer Tome Alfonso for homologation have been met and that all the requested measures have been taken.

"We have decided on the number of Grand Prix, but we can't exactly assign the dates for the time being. There will be changes compared to 2023; we are also considering changes for the summer," Ezpeleta told SPEEDWEEK.com.

What is fixed: After the reconstruction of the Losail Circuit, the season will start in Qatar as always (with the exception of 2023).

The Austrian GP has been set for 18 August, the German GP at the Sachsenring will again take place from 21 to 23 June, one week before the Dutch TT (28 to 30 June).

What will happen immediately after the season opener in Doha is still open. It will depend on when racing will take place in Portimão. The Portugal GP could be the second Grand Prix in March, or the Qatar event could be followed by a first Asian tour with two events, for example in India or Indonesia. After that, it will be Argentina and Texas before possibly racing in Jerez on 1 May.

There is no news yet about the planned Saudi Arabian GP, which will take place in 2026 at the earliest. This is because a new track is being planned, which will then be used for Formula 1 and MotoGP. The Saudis will present the detailed project to Formula 1 and MotoGP officials soon.

The 2023 GP calendar

26 March: Portimão/Portugal

02 April: Termas de Río Hondo/Argentina (F1 Australia)

16 April: Circuit of The Americas/Texas

30 April: Jerez/Spain (F1 Azerbaijan)

14 May: Le Mans/France

11 June: Mugello/Italy

18 June: Sachsenring/Germany (F1 Canada)

25 June: Assen/Netherlands

06 August: Silverstone/GB

20 August: Red Bull Ring/Austria

03 September: Catalunya/Spain (F1 Italy)

10 September: Misano/Italy

24 September: Buddh Circuit/India** (F1 Japan)

01 October: Motegi/Japan

15 October: Mandalika/Indonesia

22 October: Phillip Island/Australia (F1 Austin)

29 October: Buriram/Thailand (F1 Mexico)

12 November: Sepang/Malaysia

19 November: Losail Circuit/Qatar* (18.11. F1 Las Vegas)

26 November: Valencia/Spain (F1 Abu Dhabi)



* = Night race under floodlights