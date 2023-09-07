Misano GP on ServusTV: Ducati counterattack at home race?

ServusTV will broadcast the "Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini" live on Saturday and Sunday. Expert Alex Hofmann on the Bagnaia crash, the intense calendar and the favourites for Misano.

The discussions that have been going on since the beginning of the season about the extent to which the MotoGP aces are reaching the limits of their resilience were further fuelled after Francesco Bagnaia's dramatic accident in Barcelona. This time the Ducati star got away with bruises and wants to ride in Misano.

ServusTV expert Alex Hofmann: "Now imagine that the starting crash in turn 1 had not happened. Then maybe not only Brad Binder would have run over Pecco, because five other riders would have come after him."

Enea Bastianini suffered broken bones in the previous mass crash and will have to sit out for the time being. This means that for the twelfth time not all regular riders will be on the grid at the twelfth World Championship stop.

Hofmann does not believe that the horror scene involving Bagnaia could affect the World Champion at his home race: "He seems relatively relaxed. The question will be how fit he is." But he said it had been shown how a small mistake can bring about a turning point in a supposedly decided title race. "Only when you get through the triple-header in Indonesia, Australia and Thailand can you start thinking about the World Cup."

No time to recover

Furthermore, the ServusTV expert points out that the permanent medical care at the Circuit die Catalunya is prepared for any emergency. Similar conditions should not be assumed for the most intensive overseas block ever, which comprises seven stops in eight weeks. "We can see now how little time you have if something worse happens."

After the race in Barcelona, the drivers, some of whom were stunned, exchanged views on the consequences of the high exertions this season. "At the same time, however, talks are underway that 22 Grand Prix are to take place next year, which they just want to schedule better," the ServusTV expert tells us. "Then we would perhaps start as early as February and finish sometime before Christmas."

Historic Aprilia double

The wild Bagnaia crash ultimately even overshadowed Aprilia's historic double victory. The efficiency of the bikes from Noale in the long sweeping corners of the "Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya" was known, but Aleix Espargaró and Maverick Viñales would also have taken advantage of a perfect opportunity. "The layout suits the Aprilia, both riders were fully motivated in front of the home crowd and love the track. And the conditions, in terms of tyre wear and traction, also played into their favour."

On the tight Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli, however, the ServusTV expert once again has high hopes for the Aprilia riders. "Like KTM, they are solid but have fluctuations. Everything has to fit together for a win. Ducati, on the other hand, can win on all tracks, regardless of the characteristics."

Consequently, Hofmann expects the Ducati counterattack on the Adriatic Riviera after the Spanish Fiesta in Catalonia. "Especially the guys from the VR46 team will be motivated to the hilt on their doorstep."

Wildcards for Pedrosa and Bradl

Around the race action, ServusTV highlights both the Aprilia stardom and the crashes in the first two corners of Barcelona. There will also be a close look at KTM wildcard rider Dani Pedrosa and the development of the RC16, as well as ServusTV expert Stefan Bradl, who will also be racing this weekend. Of course, there will also be all the news on local icon Valentino Rossi in Misano.

Alina Marzi and Alex Hofmann report directly from the pit lane of the Misano World Circuit, commentary and analysis are provided by Philipp Krummholz and Sandro Cortese.

The San Marino GP on ServusTV

Saturday (9 September):

10:40: Qualifying MotoGP LIVE

11:35: Qualifying analysis

12:40: Qualifying Moto3 LIVE

13:45: Qualifying Moto2 LIVE

14:30: Sprint MotoGP LIVE

15:25: Sprint analysis



Sunday (10 September):

10:20am: Start of live coverage

11:00: Race Moto3 LIVE

12:15: Moto2 race LIVE

14:00: MotoGP race LIVE

14:45: Analysis MotoGP

As always, the entire TV and streaming programme for the weekend is available in the SPEEDWEEK.com overview.