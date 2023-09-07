Pecco Bagnaia: "Fit" for Misano after Barcelona crash

The special helmets in the specially made design for Misano were already ready, now the confirmation from the Medical Centre in Misano followed: MotoGP World Champion Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia can ride his home GP.

Pecco Bagnaia arrived at the Misano World Circuit paddock late on Thursday morning, driving his own car. His right leg, however, is still a bit stiff, he wears a compression stocking and is limping precariously.

The Ducati star had to undergo a medical test at the circuit in the midday hours, but now it is clear: four days after the scary crash at the Catalunya GP, he has been given the green light to compete in the "Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini".

Bagnaia (26) has already reeled off an intensive and elaborate programme since Monday - all with the aim of ensuring his return in Misano. On the one hand, there has been a lot of rest, but on the other hand there have also been treatments with Carlo Casabianca, the fitness guru and confidant of the VR46 Riders Academy.

On Monday there was another medical check at home, also overseen by Casabianca. Casabianca is the owner of FitnessGym, a fitness temple that Valentino Rossi and Marco Simoncelli have already used.

Bagnaia himself has shied away from the public even more than usual in recent days and has not been seen in his regular haunts between Pesaro and Gabbice Mare.

In the forge of helmet designer "Starline", however, the two special helmets had long been ready, this time they were designed in collaboration with an artist, but company boss Roberto Marchionni did not reveal more yet.

Normally Bagnaia, like many other stars, gives his okay in the days before the event after inspecting the works, but this time the focus of the World Champion, who is still 50 points ahead of his first rival Jorge Martin in the World Championship standings, is logically elsewhere.

MotoGP results, Montmeló (3 September):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 23 Rdn in 38:56.159 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, +0.377sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 2.831

4th Zarco, Ducati, + 4.867

5th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 7.529

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10.590

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 10.821

8th Miller, KTM, + 10,880

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 12,889

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 13.280

11th Marini, Ducati, + 16,491

12th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16,561

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21,616

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23,108

15th Nakagami, Honda, + 26,740

16th Lecuona, Honda, + 28,860

17th Mir, Honda, + 33,929

- Raul Fernández, Aprilia, 13 laps down

- Brad Binder, KTM, 20 laps down

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 22 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, DNS

- Bastianini, Ducati, DNS

Results MotoGP Sprint, Montmeló (2 September):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 rdsn in 20:02.744 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.989 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.040

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.857

5th Martin, Ducati, + 4.341

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 4.940

7th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,746

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 6,888

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.068

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10,380

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,823

12th Marini, Ducati, + 11,900

13th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 12,018

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13,284

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,207

16th Miller, KTM, + 16,404

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 16.534

18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 17.147

19th Lecuona, Honda, + 18,658

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 19,080

21st Mir, Honda, + 19,574

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 9 laps down

World Championship standings after 22 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 260 points. 2nd Martin 210. 3rd Bezzecchi 189. 4th Binder 166. 5th Aleix Espargaró 154. 6th Zarco 141. 7th Marini 125. 8th Viñales 113. 9th Miller 104. 10th Alex Márquez 102. 11th Quartararo 82. 12th Morbidelli 67. 13th Augusto Fernández 58. 14th Oliveira 55. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Bastianini 25. 19. Marc Márquez 22. 20. Raúl Fernández 14. 21. Pedrosa 13. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 379 points. 2nd KTM 215. 3rd Aprilia 203. 4th Yamaha 102. 5th Honda 96.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 351 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 314. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 295. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 270. 5. Aprilia Racing 267. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 149. 7. Gresini Racing 145. 8. LCR Honda 85. 9. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. CryptoDATA RNF 73. 11. Repsol Honda 27.