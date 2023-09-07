Pol Espargaró (GASGAS): Brad Binder set-up helps

Pol Espargaró was already second on the grid at Misano with the 2019 KTM. He likes this track, he thinks the RC16 will be competitive here. He also revealed why he feels comfortable with Binder's set-up.

"I didn't do many laps on Sunday in Barcelona, so I came to Misano well rested," Pol Espargaró noted on Thursday at the San Marino GP. "But I feel progress from Grand Prix to Grand Prix after the long injury break. In Barcelona I had the feeling that I could set a good speed. Well, in the sprint a wing broke off in the first corner, but afterwards I made up many positions, I felt really good - until the crash. And when I woke up on Sunday, I felt a lot of power, much more than for example two weeks before in Spielberg. Yes, every time I get on the bike I feel stronger and faster. And when I wake up the next day, I always feel better physically. So I don't see any reason why we shouldn't perform well here on Saturday and Sunday."

Pol Espargaró was second on the grid at Misano in just his third KTM season in 2019 - 0.295sec behind Viñales (Yamaha). In the race he then ended up in 7th place, 20 sec behind winner Marc Márquez. Since then, the RC16 from Munderfing has been improved in many areas.

In addition, Misano, like Jerez and Valencia, is one of three KTM test tracks. Dani Pedrosa will therefore already have worked out a good basic set-up.

At the KTM test track in Jerez, Binder and Miller have already claimed two podium places in the sprint, then they finished second and third again on Sunday. Can these performances be repeated this weekend?

"Yeah, I was still injured and out of it at the Jerez weekend," Pol looks back. "It was hard to take when I saw that all the guys were strong and fast. I was disappointed because I couldn't be in the mix. So I hope I can take advantage of the situation here this time. Dani will be here as a wildcard rider. I don't know what he will test and what condition his bike will be in here. He will certainly try parts that we don't have yet. So we will not only see the present of the Pierer bikes here, but also a part of the future. It will be very interesting."

"I like this circuit, first and foremost because it has a lot of grip," assured the GASGAS-Tech3 factory rider. "Especially since they resurfaced the track. They have done a very good job there. When you walk on this track, you see the black surface. It's different in Barcelona, where the surface is grey and white. And the colour is an indication of the grip. Here in Misano, the sea is not far away, but the grip is always very constant. I like riding on tracks like this because you can really capitalise on the bike. You can use the engine power to the full, riding is then very entertaining on tracks like this."

Pol Espargaró says he is largely taking his cue from Brad Binder in terms of set-up at the moment. "Because I was already in my fourth KTM season when Brad newly came from Moto2 to MotoGP in 2020," Pol looks back. "He always studied my data then, he grew up with my data, there were a lot of meetings together back then. i was the reference back then, so he looked at what i was doing, for example i use a lot of rear brake. Anyway, we have quite a similar riding style. What Brad uses normally also suits my riding style. But I approach the corners differently than he does, so I can't adopt everything 1:1. But what Brad likes, I like too. Jack is a bit further away in the set-up because of his different driving style, also Augusto because he is just bigger and heavier. I'm lucky that Brad and I grew up at KTM. That is helpful at the moment on GP weekends. But at the test on Monday I will also test my own set-up ideas."

MotoGP results, Montmeló (3 September):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 23 Rdn in 38:56.159 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.377 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 2.831

4th Zarco, Ducati, + 4.867

5th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 7.529

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10.590

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 10.821

8th Miller, KTM, + 10,880

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 12,889

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 13.280

11th Marini, Ducati, + 16,491

12th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16,561

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21,616

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23,108

15th Nakagami, Honda, + 26,740

16th Lecuona, Honda, + 28,860

17th Mir, Honda, + 33,929

- Raul Fernández, Aprilia, 13 laps down

- Brad Binder, KTM, 20 laps down

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 22 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, DNS

- Bastianini, Ducati, DNS

Results MotoGP Sprint, Montmeló (2 September):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 rdsn in 20:02.744 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.989 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.040

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.857

5th Martin, Ducati, + 4.341

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 4.940

7th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,746

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 6,888

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.068

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10,380

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,823

12th Marini, Ducati, + 11,900

13th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 12,018

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13,284

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,207

16th Miller, KTM, + 16,404

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 16.534

18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 17.147

19th Lecuona, Honda, + 18,658

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 19,080

21st Mir, Honda, + 19,574

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 9 laps down

World Championship standings after 22 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 260 points. 2nd Martin 210. 3rd Bezzecchi 189. 4th Binder 166. 5th Aleix Espargaró 154. 6th Zarco 141. 7th Marini 125. 8th Viñales 113. 9th Miller 104. 10th Alex Márquez 102. 11th Quartararo 82. 12th Morbidelli 67. 13th Augusto Fernández 58. 14th Oliveira 55. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Bastianini 25. 19. Marc Márquez 22. 20. Raúl Fernández 14. 21. Pedrosa 13. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 379 points. 2nd KTM 215. 3rd Aprilia 203. 4th Yamaha 102. 5th Honda 96.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 351 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 314. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 295. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 270. 5. Aprilia Racing 267. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 149. 7. Gresini Racing 145. 8. LCR Honda 85. 9. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. CryptoDATA RNF 73. 11. Repsol Honda 27.