Official: Luca Marini also in the VR46 team in 2024
"To remain with the Mooney VR46 Racing Team in 2024 is a matter of trust for me in a well-established squad with whom I feel comfortable and who have believed in me for many years," commented Luca Marini on his contract extension with the family-owned Rossi racing team.
Marini has been riding for the VR46 team since 2018, when he was still in the Moto2 World Championship. In 2020 he was runner-up in the second highest class, in 2021 he was the first MotoGP rider in VR46 colours. This season, the 26-year-old was second on the GP podium in Austin, and before that he was third in the sprint in Argentina. He is 7th in the World Championship standings.
For 2024, the brother of nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi is setting his sights even higher: "To be among the protagonists and to fight for the championship as a rider and team is a real goal," Luca is convinced.
Team director Alessio "Uccio" Salucci is pleased to confirm the second rider after Marco Bezzecchi for another year. For Marini it will be his seventh season with the VR46 team. Uccio describes his protégé's characteristics thus: "He is a worker, very precise and focused on details - and that is a plus in today's MotoGP. He's fast, consistent and very solid and I think he's achieved less than what he deserves so far." That should change in the future, according to the joint wish of rider and team management.
MotoGP results, Montmeló (3 September):
1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 23 Rdn in 38:56.159 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.377 sec
3rd Martin, Ducati, + 2.831
4th Zarco, Ducati, + 4.867
5th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 7.529
6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10.590
7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 10.821
8th Miller, KTM, + 10,880
9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 12,889
10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 13.280
11th Marini, Ducati, + 16,491
12th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16,561
13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21,616
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23,108
15th Nakagami, Honda, + 26,740
16th Lecuona, Honda, + 28,860
17th Mir, Honda, + 33,929
- Raul Fernández, Aprilia, 13 laps down
- Brad Binder, KTM, 20 laps down
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 22 laps down
- Bagnaia, Ducati, DNS
- Bastianini, Ducati, DNS
Results MotoGP Sprint, Montmeló (2 September):
1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 rdsn in 20:02.744 mins.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.989 sec
3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.040
4th Binder, KTM, + 2.857
5th Martin, Ducati, + 4.341
6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 4.940
7th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,746
8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 6,888
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.068
10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10,380
11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,823
12th Marini, Ducati, + 11,900
13th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 12,018
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13,284
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,207
16th Miller, KTM, + 16,404
17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 16.534
18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 17.147
19th Lecuona, Honda, + 18,658
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 19,080
21st Mir, Honda, + 19,574
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 9 laps down
World Championship standings after 22 of 40 races:
1. Bagnaia, 260 points. 2nd Martin 210. 3rd Bezzecchi 189. 4th Binder 166. 5th Aleix Espargaró 154. 6th Zarco 141. 7th Marini 125. 8th Viñales 113. 9th Miller 104. 10th Alex Márquez 102. 11th Quartararo 82. 12th Morbidelli 67. 13th Augusto Fernández 58. 14th Oliveira 55. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Bastianini 25. 19. Marc Márquez 22. 20. Raúl Fernández 14. 21. Pedrosa 13. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 379 points. 2nd KTM 215. 3rd Aprilia 203. 4th Yamaha 102. 5th Honda 96.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 351 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 314. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 295. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 270. 5. Aprilia Racing 267. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 149. 7. Gresini Racing 145. 8. LCR Honda 85. 9. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. CryptoDATA RNF 73. 11. Repsol Honda 27.