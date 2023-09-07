Official: Luca Marini also in the VR46 team in 2024

It was only a matter of time, just in time for the home GP of Luca Marini and the Mooney VR46 Racing Team in Misano the official announcement followed on Thursday: The contract was extended by one year.

"To remain with the Mooney VR46 Racing Team in 2024 is a matter of trust for me in a well-established squad with whom I feel comfortable and who have believed in me for many years," commented Luca Marini on his contract extension with the family-owned Rossi racing team.

Marini has been riding for the VR46 team since 2018, when he was still in the Moto2 World Championship. In 2020 he was runner-up in the second highest class, in 2021 he was the first MotoGP rider in VR46 colours. This season, the 26-year-old was second on the GP podium in Austin, and before that he was third in the sprint in Argentina. He is 7th in the World Championship standings.

For 2024, the brother of nine-time World Champion Valentino Rossi is setting his sights even higher: "To be among the protagonists and to fight for the championship as a rider and team is a real goal," Luca is convinced.

Team director Alessio "Uccio" Salucci is pleased to confirm the second rider after Marco Bezzecchi for another year. For Marini it will be his seventh season with the VR46 team. Uccio describes his protégé's characteristics thus: "He is a worker, very precise and focused on details - and that is a plus in today's MotoGP. He's fast, consistent and very solid and I think he's achieved less than what he deserves so far." That should change in the future, according to the joint wish of rider and team management.

