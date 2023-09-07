Brad Binder: Cool to ride with the little samurai
On Sunday, Brad Binder experienced every racer's nightmare in the Catalunya GP when he was unable to avoid Pecco Bagnaia, who had fallen off the second corner, and hit him in the legs. The South African has since come to terms with the moment of shock, which visibly affected him.
On Thursday, the Red Bull KTM star assured the Misano paddock that he was relaxed going into the next race weekend. "Of course you always worry when you meet someone," Brad admitted. "Pecco is okay though and I think he will race here. That's the main thing. It's a lot easier to forget about it when you know everything is more or less OK."
He did not know any more details about the problem that had forced Binder to retire after the re-start in Montmeló, even after four days. "We had a technical problem. I haven't had a chance to talk to the guys in the pits to understand what it was and why it happened. We were just unlucky and something didn't work."
However, the World Championship fourth-placed rider is confident that things will be better this weekend at the Misano World Circuit. "We have struggled here at this track in the past, but I think we have understood the reasons pretty well. And the way our bike is working this year, I think it can be good for us," added Binder. "We are missing a bit of grip and this track offers incredibly good grip. When that's the case - as it was in Jerez - it really helps us. Fingers crossed that this will be the reality. On Friday morning we will find out."
In Jerez, as you know, both KTM factory riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller finished in the top-3 in both the sprint and GP races, plus Dani Pedrosa's strong wildcard performance at the Spanish GP with 6th and 7th places. This weekend, the noble tester will contest his second race of the current season at Misano.
"It's cool to have the little samurai back," Binder enthuses. "He's such a weapon and it's always cool when he's on track with us. When you check his data, it's very easy to understand things because he's so clean and so smooth, but also so fast. It will be positive to have him on track."
MotoGP results, Montmeló (3 September):
1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 23 Rdn in 38:56.159 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.377 sec
3rd Martin, Ducati, + 2.831
4th Zarco, Ducati, + 4.867
5th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 7.529
6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10.590
7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 10.821
8th Miller, KTM, + 10,880
9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 12,889
10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 13.280
11th Marini, Ducati, + 16,491
12th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16,561
13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21,616
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23,108
15th Nakagami, Honda, + 26,740
16th Lecuona, Honda, + 28,860
17th Mir, Honda, + 33,929
- Raul Fernández, Aprilia, 13 laps down
- Brad Binder, KTM, 20 laps down
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 22 laps down
- Bagnaia, Ducati, DNS
- Bastianini, Ducati, DNS
Results MotoGP Sprint, Montmeló (2 September):
1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 rdsn in 20:02.744 mins.
2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.989 sec
3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.040
4th Binder, KTM, + 2.857
5th Martin, Ducati, + 4.341
6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 4.940
7th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,746
8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 6,888
9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.068
10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10,380
11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,823
12th Marini, Ducati, + 11,900
13th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 12,018
14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13,284
15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,207
16th Miller, KTM, + 16,404
17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 16.534
18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 17.147
19th Lecuona, Honda, + 18,658
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 19,080
21st Mir, Honda, + 19,574
- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 9 laps down
World Championship standings after 22 of 40 races:
1. Bagnaia, 260 points. 2nd Martin 210. 3rd Bezzecchi 189. 4th Binder 166. 5th Aleix Espargaró 154. 6th Zarco 141. 7th Marini 125. 8th Viñales 113. 9th Miller 104. 10th Alex Márquez 102. 11th Quartararo 82. 12th Morbidelli 67. 13th Augusto Fernández 58. 14th Oliveira 55. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Bastianini 25. 19. Marc Márquez 22. 20. Raúl Fernández 14. 21. Pedrosa 13. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.
Constructors' World Championship:
1st Ducati, 379 points. 2nd KTM 215. 3rd Aprilia 203. 4th Yamaha 102. 5th Honda 96.
Team World Championship:
1st Prima Pramac Racing, 351 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 314. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 295. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 270. 5. Aprilia Racing 267. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 149. 7. Gresini Racing 145. 8. LCR Honda 85. 9. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. CryptoDATA RNF 73. 11. Repsol Honda 27.