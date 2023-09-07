Brad Binder: Cool to ride with the little samurai

On Sunday, Brad Binder experienced every racer's nightmare in the Catalunya GP when he was unable to avoid Pecco Bagnaia, who had fallen off the second corner, and hit him in the legs. The South African has since come to terms with the moment of shock, which visibly affected him.

On Thursday, the Red Bull KTM star assured the Misano paddock that he was relaxed going into the next race weekend. "Of course you always worry when you meet someone," Brad admitted. "Pecco is okay though and I think he will race here. That's the main thing. It's a lot easier to forget about it when you know everything is more or less OK."

He did not know any more details about the problem that had forced Binder to retire after the re-start in Montmeló, even after four days. "We had a technical problem. I haven't had a chance to talk to the guys in the pits to understand what it was and why it happened. We were just unlucky and something didn't work."

However, the World Championship fourth-placed rider is confident that things will be better this weekend at the Misano World Circuit. "We have struggled here at this track in the past, but I think we have understood the reasons pretty well. And the way our bike is working this year, I think it can be good for us," added Binder. "We are missing a bit of grip and this track offers incredibly good grip. When that's the case - as it was in Jerez - it really helps us. Fingers crossed that this will be the reality. On Friday morning we will find out."

In Jerez, as you know, both KTM factory riders Brad Binder and Jack Miller finished in the top-3 in both the sprint and GP races, plus Dani Pedrosa's strong wildcard performance at the Spanish GP with 6th and 7th places. This weekend, the noble tester will contest his second race of the current season at Misano.

"It's cool to have the little samurai back," Binder enthuses. "He's such a weapon and it's always cool when he's on track with us. When you check his data, it's very easy to understand things because he's so clean and so smooth, but also so fast. It will be positive to have him on track."

MotoGP results, Montmeló (3 September):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 23 Rdn in 38:56.159 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.377 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 2.831

4th Zarco, Ducati, + 4.867

5th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 7.529

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10.590

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 10.821

8th Miller, KTM, + 10,880

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 12,889

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 13.280

11th Marini, Ducati, + 16,491

12th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16,561

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21,616

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23,108

15th Nakagami, Honda, + 26,740

16th Lecuona, Honda, + 28,860

17th Mir, Honda, + 33,929

- Raul Fernández, Aprilia, 13 laps down

- Brad Binder, KTM, 20 laps down

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 22 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, DNS

- Bastianini, Ducati, DNS

Results MotoGP Sprint, Montmeló (2 September):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 rdsn in 20:02.744 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.989 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.040

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.857

5th Martin, Ducati, + 4.341

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 4.940

7th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,746

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 6,888

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.068

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10,380

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,823

12th Marini, Ducati, + 11,900

13th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 12,018

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13,284

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,207

16th Miller, KTM, + 16,404

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 16.534

18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 17.147

19th Lecuona, Honda, + 18,658

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 19,080

21st Mir, Honda, + 19,574

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 9 laps down

World Championship standings after 22 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 260 points. 2nd Martin 210. 3rd Bezzecchi 189. 4th Binder 166. 5th Aleix Espargaró 154. 6th Zarco 141. 7th Marini 125. 8th Viñales 113. 9th Miller 104. 10th Alex Márquez 102. 11th Quartararo 82. 12th Morbidelli 67. 13th Augusto Fernández 58. 14th Oliveira 55. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Bastianini 25. 19. Marc Márquez 22. 20. Raúl Fernández 14. 21. Pedrosa 13. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 379 points. 2nd KTM 215. 3rd Aprilia 203. 4th Yamaha 102. 5th Honda 96.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 351 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 314. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 295. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 270. 5. Aprilia Racing 267. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 149. 7. Gresini Racing 145. 8. LCR Honda 85. 9. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. CryptoDATA RNF 73. 11. Repsol Honda 27.