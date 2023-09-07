Dani Pedrosa: "Ducati is also very strong here".

In Misano, Dani Pedrosa is allowed to make his second wildcard appearance this year. He was convincing in his guest appearance in Jerez. Nevertheless, the KTM noble reservist dampens expectations before the weekend.

At the end of April, Dani Pedrosa already contested a wildcard event in Jerez and the three-time world champion caused a stir among fans and opponents. Already in the first practice session he set the best time, he also finished the sprint in sixth place, starting from sixth on the grid, and in the Grand Prix he ended up in seventh place.

In Misano, the little Spaniard is back in the mix, but that's not because of the success he had in his first wildcard entry this year, as he pointed out in his media round: "In fact, it was harder for me to agree to this entry, because when you already have a good result... But things have developed in such a way that we decided to see this as a good opportunity for us."

The focus, then, is not on repeating the glories of Spain. "It would be nice for the team, of course, but Ducati is also very strong here, the riders have done a lot of laps here on the road bikes. I'm also familiar with the track because we've tested here, and my main goal will be to test a few things that we've already tried in testing," Pedrosa reveals.

"Everyone knows that the front tyre is the biggest problem and something like that can only be tested during a race weekend. Because the problem only occurs when you ride directly behind an opponent, and in the test we are alone, we have at most three bikes on the track and we don't ride there directly behind each other," adds the 37-year-old.

Pedrosa, who has extended his test rider contract, does not want to talk about further wildcard entries next year yet. "We haven't talked about it yet, for now it's about testing," he waves off the relevant question. "It depends on how everything goes, we'll see what we can do then. At the end of the day, every wildcard entry has to serve its purpose."