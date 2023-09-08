Johann Zarco: "Can't eliminate the danger".

Johann Zarco was one of the sufferers of Enea Bastianini's manoeuvre at the start crash in Barcelona. The Frenchman looks back on the crash and says: "We can't prevent what happened in the Catalunya GP."

The GP in Barcelona ended in the gravel for Johann Zarco. The Prima-Pramac Ducati rider was rammed by his brand colleague Enea Bastianini and crashed in the first corner. Afterwards he said of the Italian's ambitious manoeuvre: "Sometimes you have to accept that the weekend isn't going so well and that you have to hold back a bit."

Zarco does not see the Safety Commission meeting at Misano as particularly important, despite the Barcelona crash. He explains when asked about it, "It's not more important than other races. And we can't prevent what happened in the Catalunya GP. There only the first corner is difficult, but Pecco Bagnaia crashed at another place."

"Normally it's just about getting through the first corner. But things like that can happen and of course it makes our job dangerous, but we can't eliminate the danger." the 33-year-old from Cannes stressed, adding, "At the end of the day, it also makes the sport more interesting that it is dangerous. That's why people turn on the TV."

Zarco cannot say with certainty that the riders are taking a more cautious approach to Misano because of the Barcelona events. "Maybe they do, because the memory of Catalunya is still fresh. But these things just happen sometimes, so I'm not sure. We have one less rider on the track, so maybe that makes a difference. So it's possible that the start to the sprint and also the GP will be a bit quieter."