Franco Morbidelli (Yamaha): Thoughts on Jack Sparrow

Three years ago, Franco Morbidelli celebrated his debut victory in the MotoGP World Championship at Misano. Before the 2023 San Marino GP, the starting position for the twelfth-placed rider is different. In addition, his future is still open.

In 2020, Franco Morbidelli celebrated his first MotoGP victory in Misano. Even if the development at Yamaha is progressing more sluggishly than at the competition in Europe, for example, the M1 is no longer the same as it was back then, "Franky" noted when asked. "A bit simpler in some aspects, but less powerful in others - MotoGP goes on and on..."

Nothing is as old as yesterday's result, as we all know, is the motto. "Exactly, that's the beauty of sport, isn't it? For the athletes, maybe sometimes it's also the bad thing, but in sport everything is continuously completely updated," affirmed the 2017 Moto2 World Champion and 2020 MotoGP runner-up, who has been waiting for a podium finish since the 2021 Jerez GP.

Accordingly, his MotoGP home win three years ago also feels a long time ago. "It's very far away," the 28-year-old acknowledged. "The sport moves on at an incredible speed. You can't hold on to past joys - whether they were years ago or just a short time ago."

What thought is Franky almost holding on to then? "That I'm going to make it," replied the Italian with Brazilian roots. After pondering for a moment, he followed up with a reference to the legendary pirate captain in Pirates of the Caribbean (played by Johnny Depp): "Jack Sparrow comes to mind - in a storm on the open sea, a really violent storm that makes all his men despair. But he's standing at the front of the bow and then one of his men comes along and says, 'How can you stay so calm?' And he answers, 'Because we will reach them.' Because they were trying to catch up with another ship."

A figurative description of the VR46 protégé that inevitably brings the question: When will Morbidelli jump on a new ship - that is, find a new employer - after his exit from Yamaha? Franky's answer to this question was much more taciturn: "We are working on it.

Morbidelli is considered a promising candidate for a Ducati at Prima Pramac Racing, in which case the title sponsor's wish for an Italian rider would also be fulfilled.

MotoGP results, Montmeló (3 September):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 23 Rdn in 38:56.159 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.377 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 2.831

4th Zarco, Ducati, + 4.867

5th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 7.529

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10.590

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 10.821

8th Miller, KTM, + 10,880

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 12,889

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 13.280

11th Marini, Ducati, + 16,491

12th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16,561

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21,616

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23,108

15th Nakagami, Honda, + 26,740

16th Lecuona, Honda, + 28,860

17th Mir, Honda, + 33,929

- Raul Fernández, Aprilia, 13 laps down

- Brad Binder, KTM, 20 laps down

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 22 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, DNS

- Bastianini, Ducati, DNS

Results MotoGP Sprint, Montmeló (2 September):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 rdsn in 20:02.744 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.989 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.040

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.857

5th Martin, Ducati, + 4.341

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 4.940

7th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,746

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 6,888

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.068

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10,380

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,823

12th Marini, Ducati, + 11,900

13th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 12,018

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13,284

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,207

16th Miller, KTM, + 16,404

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 16.534

18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 17.147

19th Lecuona, Honda, + 18,658

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 19,080

21st Mir, Honda, + 19,574

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 9 laps down

World Championship standings after 22 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 260 points. 2nd Martin 210. 3rd Bezzecchi 189. 4th Binder 166. 5th Aleix Espargaró 154. 6th Zarco 141. 7th Marini 125. 8th Viñales 113. 9th Miller 104. 10th Alex Márquez 102. 11th Quartararo 82. 12th Morbidelli 67. 13th Augusto Fernández 58. 14th Oliveira 55. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Bastianini 25. 19. Marc Márquez 22. 20. Raúl Fernández 14. 21. Pedrosa 13. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 379 points. 2nd KTM 215. 3rd Aprilia 203. 4th Yamaha 102. 5th Honda 96.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 351 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 314. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 295. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 270. 5. Aprilia Racing 267. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 149. 7. Gresini Racing 145. 8. LCR Honda 85. 9. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. CryptoDATA RNF 73. 11. Repsol Honda 27.