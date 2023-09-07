Sensation: Marc Márquez with brother Alex at Gresini

Márc Márquez has made his decision. He will leave Repsol Honda after eleven years and will probably form the Gresini Ducati team with brother Alex in 2024.

It has been clear since the failed Grand Prix in Saxony and Assen at the end of June: Marc Márquez is turning over a new leaf after the 2023 season. He is leaving the Repsol Honda team after eleven years, six world championship titles and 59 MotoGP victories - and is switching to Ducati for 2024. However, he will not compete for Pramac Ducati, but will in all likelihood form the Gresini Racing team together with his brother Alex, who has extended the contract with Ducati Corse by two years.

Marc Márquez did not want to talk in detail about his future in the media debrief on Thursday in Misano. He only stated, as he did on Thursday at Silverstone on August 4: "I have a contract with Honda for 2024."

But the 30-year-old Spaniard revealed to Spanish television that he had already made his decision for 2024.

So that means Monday's test with the 2024 prototype Honda RC213V no longer matters. Because Márquez has long since lost hope for better times at Honda.

"The Honda test is not decisive for me," Marc said evasively. "The most important thing on Monday is that I try next year's bike, give the engineers the best information and recommend the direction for the future."

Marc Márquez had already stated in the autumn of 2022: "At Ducati, all the riders go fast."

Marc was then already regularly eclipsed in the winter tests by his younger brother Alex, who has since even won a sprint race at Silverstone with Gresini Ducati.

Alex also already noted at the first Ducati test in Valencia how lovingly Gigi Dall'Igna had looked after him, whereas he had felt grossly neglected at Honda for two years. And the 2019 Moto2 World Champion lost his place at Repsol-Honda for 2021 before the 2020 season had begun.



Now it is becoming apparent: Franco Morbidelli will ride for Pramac Ducati in 2024 instead of Zarco.

Why Marc Márquez (he has been without a win for almost two years) ended up at Gresini, where he will probably ride a GP23 instead of a GP24, cannot be definitively said for the time being.

Possibly the Ducati corse managers don't want to snub their stars Bagnaia, Bastianini, Martin and Bezzecchi by putting the Spanish superstar in front of them with a GP24.

The next few weeks will also show whether Marc will bring sponsors like Repsol, Estrella Galicia 0,0 or Red Bull from Honda to Gresini.

Fact is: Marc was still fighting for podium places at the Sunday races in Le Mans and Mugello in the spring, now he only came 13th in Barcelona - despite several crashes and retirements.

And while the Honda rider finished 3rd and 5th in the sprints in Portugal and France, he has achieved results between 11th and 19th in the sprints since June.

So, at Honda, the development is going in the wrong direction, even in the fourth epidemic year.

"I need a bike with which I can at least fight for 5th to 7th or 8th places," Márquez said today in the HRC hospitality in Misano.

And he knows: Enea Bastianini took no less than four MotoGP wins and third place in the world championship with the GP21 in 2022.

"If Marco Bezzecchi stays with VR46-Ducati, we will give him the best GP23 we can get him," Paolo Ciabatti told SPEEDWEEK.com during the summer break.

And Ducati Corse will of course make the same effort with Marc Márquez. That the Spaniard then expects a GP25 for 2025 needs no extra mention.

"I've always said I'm not a rider who is satisfied with the last places," the World Championship nineteenth-placed Marc Márquez remarked today. "For me it doesn't make sense here many riders not even being able to fight for the first seven places. That way I don't have fun as a rider and I lose motivation. All athletes and riders only have fun when they are in the front. At the moment, it's very difficult for me to stay motivated. For the time being, I have no choice but to continue working and doing the usual routine. After all, there is no Honda rider in sight who is much faster than me at the moment. I try to be as competitive as possible and thus stay motivated. But sooner or later I would like to fight for at least the first 5 to 7 positions again. If not every weekend, then at least occasionally."

By the way, Márquez has a clause in his HRC contract that says he can quit if he doesn't move to a factory team. And Honda will not demand a contractual penalty!

In the evening, Marc Márquez posted a video online on Instagram featuring the FC Barcelona anthem with the slogan "Things are happening".

Quite possibly Honda, Ducati and Márquez will come out with the news before the weekend.

MotoGP results, Montmeló (3 September):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 23 Rdn in 38:56.159 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.377 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 2.831

4th Zarco, Ducati, + 4.867

5th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 7.529

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10.590

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 10.821

8th Miller, KTM, + 10,880

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 12,889

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 13.280

11th Marini, Ducati, + 16,491

12th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16,561

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21,616

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23,108

15th Nakagami, Honda, + 26,740

16th Lecuona, Honda, + 28,860

17th Mir, Honda, + 33,929

- Raul Fernández, Aprilia, 13 laps down

- Brad Binder, KTM, 20 laps down

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 22 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, DNS

- Bastianini, Ducati, DNS

Results MotoGP Sprint, Montmeló (2 September):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 rdsn in 20:02.744 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.989 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.040

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.857

5th Martin, Ducati, + 4.341

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 4.940

7th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,746

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 6,888

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.068

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10,380

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,823

12th Marini, Ducati, + 11,900

13th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 12,018

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13,284

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,207

16th Miller, KTM, + 16,404

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 16.534

18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 17.147

19th Lecuona, Honda, + 18,658

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 19,080

21st Mir, Honda, + 19,574

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 9 laps down

World Championship standings after 22 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 260 points. 2nd Martin 210. 3rd Bezzecchi 189. 4th Binder 166. 5th Aleix Espargaró 154. 6th Zarco 141. 7th Marini 125. 8th Viñales 113. 9th Miller 104. 10th Alex Márquez 102. 11th Quartararo 82. 12th Morbidelli 67. 13th Augusto Fernández 58. 14th Oliveira 55. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Bastianini 25. 19. Marc Márquez 22. 20. Raúl Fernández 14. 21. Pedrosa 13. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.

Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 379 points. 2nd KTM 215. 3rd Aprilia 203. 4th Yamaha 102. 5th Honda 96.

Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 351 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 314. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 295. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 270. 5. Aprilia Racing 267. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 149. 7. Gresini Racing 145. 8. LCR Honda 85. 9. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. CryptoDATA RNF 73. 11. Repsol Honda 27.