Pecco Bagnaia: "A strange, hard crash".

It was only on Thursday afternoon that World Championship leader Pecco Bagnaia was cleared to take part in the home GP in Misano. The Ducati star spoke a little later in the press conference about his crash and his home race.

Four days after the terrifying crash at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, Pecco Bagnaia had to undergo a medical test at the Misano circuit to clarify whether the World Championship leader would be allowed to contest his home race. The Ducati star got the green light from the doctors and answered the journalists' questions at the press conference a few hours later.

Bagnaia, who arrived at the twelfth race weekend with a 50-point lead, was the last to arrive at the press conference and said: "I've been really lucky and I'm happy to be here. First of all, I want to praise Alpinestars for the good work they are doing, especially with safety in mind. I'm very happy to be at my home race, it's very important to me and we've worked hard to make it happen."

"It wasn't easy, the Monday after the race was a very difficult day, but I worked together with our crew and I'm very proud of what we achieved. The progress we have been able to make since Monday is incredible. I will continue with the therapy throughout the weekend and I think my condition will improve with each day. Let's see, I tried to get on the bike before and it felt okay," Bagnaia described.

And when asked about his injuries, the MotoGP champion revealed, "I hurt my bum, so that certainly doesn't help. But the haematoma on my right knee will have the biggest impact on my riding. It goes all the way down to my foot, so it will be difficult to move my leg. We will see how it goes."

On how the accident happened, Bagnaia said, "I already felt on the warm-up lap that I had no grip on the rear wheel. I almost crashed three times, in turns 3, 9 and 13, and I wasn't even really accelerating because it was only the warm-up lap. In the first corner I already lost some control of the rear wheel and Jorge had to brake hard, so I had this gap in the second corner. As soon as I turned the bike over and opened the throttle a bit, I lost control of the rear wheel. We checked the data, analysed everything and technically, electronically and riding-wise we didn't make any mistake. We are now waiting for the analysis from Michelin. It was a pretty strange, hard crash, so it's important to understand everything."

And about his home race, he said, "I will of course give everything, but first I have to see how I feel on the bike. It's certainly one of my favourite weekends, it's my home race and the power the fans give us is incredible. I train here a lot and know the track accordingly. Let's see how it goes."

MotoGP results, Montmeló (3 September):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 23 Rdn in 38:56.159 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.377 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 2.831

4th Zarco, Ducati, + 4.867

5th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 7.529

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10.590

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 10.821

8th Miller, KTM, + 10,880

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 12,889

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 13.280

11th Marini, Ducati, + 16,491

12th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16,561

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21,616

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23,108

15th Nakagami, Honda, + 26,740

16th Lecuona, Honda, + 28,860

17th Mir, Honda, + 33,929

- Raul Fernández, Aprilia, 13 laps down

- Brad Binder, KTM, 20 laps down

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 22 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, DNS

- Bastianini, Ducati, DNS

Results MotoGP Sprint, Montmeló (2 September):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 rdsn in 20:02.744 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.989 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.040

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.857

5th Martin, Ducati, + 4.341

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 4.940

7th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,746

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 6,888

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.068

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10,380

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,823

12th Marini, Ducati, + 11,900

13th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 12,018

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13,284

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,207

16th Miller, KTM, + 16,404

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 16.534

18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 17.147

19th Lecuona, Honda, + 18,658

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 19,080

21st Mir, Honda, + 19,574

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 9 laps down

World Championship standings after 22 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 260 points. 2nd Martin 210. 3rd Bezzecchi 189. 4th Binder 166. 5th Aleix Espargaró 154. 6th Zarco 141. 7th Marini 125. 8th Viñales 113. 9th Miller 104. 10th Alex Márquez 102. 11th Quartararo 82. 12th Morbidelli 67. 13th Augusto Fernández 58. 14th Oliveira 55. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Bastianini 25. 19. Marc Márquez 22. 20. Raúl Fernández 14. 21. Pedrosa 13. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 379 points. 2nd KTM 215. 3rd Aprilia 203. 4th Yamaha 102. 5th Honda 96.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 351 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 314. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 295. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 270. 5. Aprilia Racing 267. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 149. 7. Gresini Racing 145. 8. LCR Honda 85. 9. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. CryptoDATA RNF 73. 11. Repsol Honda 27.