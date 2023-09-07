Marco Bezzecchi: Left hand injured before home GP

VR46 Ducati ace Marco Bezzecchi did not suffer a serious injury in the Barcelona start crash, but many physiotherapy sessions are needed before his home race at Misano.

Marco Bezzecchi showed up at Misano on Thursday with a bandage on his left hand. He had already complained of pain on Sunday immediately after the crash in the starting corner of the Catalunya GP, especially in his left thumb.

"But with the adrenaline I was still able to ride. Then it wasn't the best race because I didn't have the right front tyre anymore and in addition I had pain, also in my back and right leg. At home I decided to get it checked and luckily it's nothing serious, it was just the hard impact," the World Championship bronze medallist gave the all-clear.

"But the muscles in my hand have hardened, it's difficult for me to grip the handlebars really tight," admitted "Bez". At the same time, he stressed, "It's getting better day by day, though, and we're doing two or three physiotherapy sessions a day to improve the situation. I must say I felt a good step today compared to yesterday and I am positive about tomorrow," added the Ducati rider from the Mooney VR46 Racing Team, referring to the first practice sessions on Friday.

The 4.226 km long "Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli" with its ten right-hand and six left-hand corners is a real home track for Bezzecchi. That's why he also knows: "It's going to be tough for sure. Because even if you're okay, it's a physically demanding track. But I feel good overall apart from the hand. So I am ready to fight."

"I hope it won't be a problem in the race," added the two-time season winner. "But the concentration and adrenaline in the race is always a natural painkiller. If necessary, I will also take a real painkiller, but I hope I will feel better."

Then there is the support of the fans for the 24-year-old from Rimini. "Yes, you can't get more home GP than this, I practically live next door. That will be an extra boost for sure."

Bezzecchi was recently involved in a starting crash twice through no fault of his own in the sprint at Spielberg and the main race at Montmeló. That's why his tactical plan for the first corner is as follows: "I'll continue to place myself on the inside and try not to be knocked off by another bike."

In general, however, it is up to the riders to prevent such accidents in the future. "The problem is that sometimes it is simply not possible to overtake six riders. That either means all six riders are asleep or you are trying a bit too hard," Bez made clear. "It's up to us as riders to be crazy, but in a good way."

MotoGP results, Montmeló (3 September):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 23 Rdn in 38:56.159 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.377 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 2.831

4th Zarco, Ducati, + 4.867

5th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 7.529

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10.590

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 10.821

8th Miller, KTM, + 10,880

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 12,889

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 13.280

11th Marini, Ducati, + 16,491

12th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16,561

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21,616

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23,108

15th Nakagami, Honda, + 26,740

16th Lecuona, Honda, + 28,860

17th Mir, Honda, + 33,929

- Raul Fernández, Aprilia, 13 laps down

- Brad Binder, KTM, 20 laps down

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 22 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, DNS

- Bastianini, Ducati, DNS

Results MotoGP Sprint, Montmeló (2 September):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 rdsn in 20:02.744 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.989 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.040

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.857

5th Martin, Ducati, + 4.341

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 4.940

7th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,746

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 6,888

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.068

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10,380

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,823

12th Marini, Ducati, + 11,900

13th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 12,018

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13,284

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,207

16th Miller, KTM, + 16,404

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 16.534

18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 17.147

19th Lecuona, Honda, + 18,658

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 19,080

21st Mir, Honda, + 19,574

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 9 laps down

World Championship standings after 22 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 260 points. 2nd Martin 210. 3rd Bezzecchi 189. 4th Binder 166. 5th Aleix Espargaró 154. 6th Zarco 141. 7th Marini 125. 8th Viñales 113. 9th Miller 104. 10th Alex Márquez 102. 11th Quartararo 82. 12th Morbidelli 67. 13th Augusto Fernández 58. 14th Oliveira 55. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Bastianini 25. 19. Marc Márquez 22. 20. Raúl Fernández 14. 21. Pedrosa 13. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 379 points. 2nd KTM 215. 3rd Aprilia 203. 4th Yamaha 102. 5th Honda 96.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 351 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 314. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 295. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 270. 5. Aprilia Racing 267. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 149. 7. Gresini Racing 145. 8. LCR Honda 85. 9. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. CryptoDATA RNF 73. 11. Repsol Honda 27.