Formula 1 has not appeared in India for ten years. The MotoGP family can expect a pompous track in Greater Noida, but also a few obstacles.

"The Grand Prix in India is a challenge. But for the motorbike factories, India is a very important emerging market, so we are facing this challenge," explained Dorna CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com.

The Buddh International Circuit in Greater Noida has hosted three Formula One GPs so far (2011 to 2013), with World Superbike Championship appearances never taking place due to customs, tax and logistics issues in the era of SBK promoter Flammini.

For the MotoGP World Championship, the Indians have signed a contract for five years; in addition, there is an option for another five years up to and including 2032.

The teams complain about the bureaucracy involved in holding the World Championship round near New Delhi. The media representatives are also annoyed about the high travel costs and the sometimes far-away accommodation as well as the warnings about dangerous diseases and epidemics.

But the racers are plagued by completely different worries. They have complained to Dorna about videos that show, for example, a concrete wall very close to the track in the Turn 3 right-hand bend, with a grandstand behind it.

This was discussed last week in the Safety Commission meeting at 6.30pm on Friday at the Catalunya GP.

"We reassured the riders and assured them that, for example, in this turn 3, the track will be moved inside and there will be enough crash space," explained Dorna sporting director Carlos Ezpeleta.

Barcelona winner Aleix Espargaró had already deposited after the Austrian GP: "If the track is not safe, we won't ride."

In any case, the area on the 5.125 km Buddh International Circuit in the state of Uttar Pradesh will exceed all expectations in terms of infrastructure. It was planned by the German racetrack architect Hermann Tilke. On 30 October 2011, the Indian Formula One Grand Prix was held there for the first time.

"I was at the Buddh Circuit in December and in July," explained Geoff Dixon, Paddock Manager of the team association IRTA, in an interview with SPEEDWEEK.com. "I can only confirm that nowhere in Europe do we have a GP venue of such immense proportions. The facility is bigger than the Sepang Circuit in Malaysia and was built for the needs of Formula 1. There are 41 pits measuring 17.5 by 20 metres, plus three extensive scrutineering pits for technical scrutineering. We will actually have three more pits than at the Silverstone Wing."

So the Moto3 and Moto2 teams won't have to squat in tents like almost everywhere else in Europe. "We can even offer the MotoGP teams a separate pit for each rider. Normally we accommodate two riders in one and a half pits," added Geoff Dixon.

The Media Centre will also be on a scale never seen before.

"It makes even the press room at the Malaysia GP in Sepang pale in comparison," noted an official. "The Media Centre in India looks like the one in Sepang after taking growth hormones."

The "Team Suites" will also exceed all expectations. The spacious hospitality areas will be set up at ground level, while the drivers will find their changing rooms on the first floor.

After Formula 1 moved out in autumn 2013, the area fell into disrepair. But by December 2022 it was already clear that the buildings were in impeccable condition, and the electricity and sanitary facilities left nothing to be desired. All that was needed was for all the rooms to be thoroughly cleaned and repainted.

The nearest hotels are about 20 to 30 minutes from the circuit; most teams will need an hour at most to get to their accommodation. The drive to the New Delhi airport takes about 50 minutes.

The Uttar Pradesh Government has invited the media persons for a dinner on Thursday, 22 September; there will also be tourist activities.

The Indian state of Uttar Pradesh is hosting the India GP and will provide interesting cultural events in addition to the practice sessions and races.