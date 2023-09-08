Keys for Valentino Rossi - MotoE deal for Migno

As part of a large, atmospheric event in the centre of Tavullia on Thursday evening, Valentino Rossi and his VR46 Academy protégés made a celebrated appearance on stage.

Even before the Misano GP weekend, the fans of all-time icon Valentino Rossi (44) had reason to cheer. The nine-time world champion was presented with the Titanium Key of Tavullia in the form of a badge of honour at a big party on Thursday evening in the main square in Tavullia.

The initiator of this award was the mayor of Tavullia, Francesca Paolucci. The event took place under the motto "Tavullia Vale". The ceremony was broadcast live on the SKY MotoGP TV channel, starting at 5 pm with live music from a DJ. The official handover programme took place from 7pm. Among the guests of honour was the Portuguese FIM President Jorge Viegas.

Among other things, Rossi's first and last World Championship bike was presented on stage, as well as numerous helmets in special designs. In addition to the 115-time GP winner, most of his VR46 Riders Academy protégés from the GP scene were also on stage.

MotoGP World Champion and World Championship leader Pecco Bagnaia spoke with relief about his medical test, which he had passed a few hours earlier at the Santamonica track near Catallica. This ensured his participation in the home race. Also present were Rossi's brother Luca Marini, who has extended his Mooney VR46 contract in MotoGP, as well as Celestino Vietti, Marco Bezzecchi and Franco Morbidelli.

Excitingly, Rossi buddy and Moto3 veteran Andrea Migno announced a new deal during the stage show hosted by Guido Meda and Mauro Sanchini. "I got a call from Gino Borsoi from Pramac a few minutes ago asking me if I wanted to compete in MotoE this weekend," Migno revealed to thunderous applause from the crowd. As expected by the organisers, about 7000 fans had come to the centre of Tavullia.