After 19th place in the riders' championship, Marc Márquez no longer has any illusions. After the Montmeló disaster, he goes into the Misano GP without high expectations. And he talks about the future.

Marc Márquez has so far been tight-lipped about his plans for the 2024 season. He only ever stressed that he had an HRC contract for 2024. But at the latest since the five crashes in 40 hours at the Sachsenring GP, the Spanish superstar has realised that Honda is no longer capable of developing and building a MotoGP race bike capable of winning.

And since KTM never made any secret of the fact that, firstly, there were no additional MotoGP slots available and, secondly, Márquez did not fit into the system, the indications that the six-time MotoGP world champion would seek refuge with Ducati began to thicken from Silverstone at the beginning of August.

Ducati therefore let the winless Johann Zarco move to HRC for two years, where he is earmarked for the LCR Honda team.

And already at the Spielberg GP, Gigi Dall'Igna and Paolo Ciabatti brought the Italian Franco Morbidelli into play as Zarco's successor at Pramac. Because sponsor Prima, a financially strong insurance group, wanted an Italian in the team. So the idea was born to direct Marc Márquez from Pramac to Gresini.

But now the Repsol Honda star still has nine Grand Prix to go for Honda first.

There was also discussion at Misano about whether it was right and necessary to televise Binder and Pecco's collision 19 times after Bagnaia's crash at Montmeló. "We know that people click on the pictures of crashes more often than those of a race win," Márquez noted. "So you can't be surprised if the TV producers show the crash scenes so often. I can't judge how often they should have shown those scenes. As a rider I didn't watch the TV pictures all the time on Sunday, I don't want to watch it all the time as a racer either. I also had to concentrate on the restart. But if it was really shown 19 times, that's too often. Five times would have been enough. Or even less."

What does Marc expect from the Misano GP? "The problem is that this year we can never predict how well our bike will suit a particular track. All I know is that I'm approaching the weekend with the same attitude as in Montmeló, Spielberg and Silverstone. I have no expectations. I just want to understand our Leven, after that we will make the best of it. On paper, it looks like Misano should be better for us than the Catalunya GP. There we were one second slower than the top riders. Yes, we have more grip here, that should help, but also the opponents have more grip... I lost 21 seconds to the winner in Barcelona. That's a lot of time."

At Catalunya, Marc put in a decent effort, at least in Qualifying-1, when he made it into Q2 behind Miller. Such highlights show he could be back on a competitive bike in 2024, challenging for podiums or even fighting. "But I would never make such a judgement. Even when I won many races up to 2029 and the other Honda riders finished 7th to 10th, I never singled out or hgervir my performance. That is why I am not saying anything about it now. I am concentrating on the work in my pit."

Speaking about his future with TV channel DAZN on Thursday, Marc Márquez noted, "The media have linked me to all sorts of teams and fabrication over the last few months. One day a story will be published that will hit the nail on the head."

Carlo Merlini, Commercial Director of Gresini Racing, told AS: "Clearly, if Márquez or Mir were available to sign with Gresini, Gresini would love to ally with such a rider. Who wouldn't?"

Would it be good for MotoGP if Marc Márquez were to join Ducati? Bagnaia: "Whether it would be good for the sport I don't know, but for him for sure."

MotoGP results, Montmeló (3 September):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 23 Rdn in 38:56.159 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.377 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 2.831

4th Zarco, Ducati, + 4.867

5th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 7.529

6th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10.590

7th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 10.821

8th Miller, KTM, + 10,880

9th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 12,889

10th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 13.280

11th Marini, Ducati, + 16,491

12th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 16,561

13th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 21,616

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 23,108

15th Nakagami, Honda, + 26,740

16th Lecuona, Honda, + 28,860

17th Mir, Honda, + 33,929

- Raul Fernández, Aprilia, 13 laps down

- Brad Binder, KTM, 20 laps down

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 22 laps down

- Bagnaia, Ducati, DNS

- Bastianini, Ducati, DNS

Results MotoGP Sprint, Montmeló (2 September):

1st Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, 12 rdsn in 20:02.744 mins.

2nd Bagnaia, Ducati, + 1.989 sec

3rd Viñales, Aprilia, + 2.040

4th Binder, KTM, + 2.857

5th Martin, Ducati, + 4.341

6th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 4.940

7th Zarco, Ducati, + 6,746

8th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 6,888

9th Bastianini, Ducati, + 8.068

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 10,380

11th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 11,823

12th Marini, Ducati, + 11,900

13th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 12,018

14th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 13,284

15th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 16,207

16th Miller, KTM, + 16,404

17th Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 16.534

18th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 17.147

19th Lecuona, Honda, + 18,658

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 19,080

21st Mir, Honda, + 19,574

- Pol Espargaró, KTM, 9 laps down

World Championship standings after 22 of 40 races:

1. Bagnaia, 260 points. 2nd Martin 210. 3rd Bezzecchi 189. 4th Binder 166. 5th Aleix Espargaró 154. 6th Zarco 141. 7th Marini 125. 8th Viñales 113. 9th Miller 104. 10th Alex Márquez 102. 11th Quartararo 82. 12th Morbidelli 67. 13th Augusto Fernández 58. 14th Oliveira 55. 15. Rins 47. 16. Di Giannantonio 43. 17. Nakagami 35. 18. Bastianini 25. 19. Marc Márquez 22. 20. Raúl Fernández 14. 21. Pedrosa 13. 22. Savadori 9. 23. Folger 9. 24. Pol Espargaró 8. 25. Pirro 5. 26. Mir 5. 27. Petrucci 5. 28. Bradl 5.



Constructors' World Championship:

1st Ducati, 379 points. 2nd KTM 215. 3rd Aprilia 203. 4th Yamaha 102. 5th Honda 96.



Team World Championship:

1st Prima Pramac Racing, 351 points. 2. Mooney VR46 Racing 314. 3. Ducati Lenovo Team 295. 4. Red Bull KTM Factory Racing 270. 5. Aprilia Racing 267. 6. Monster Energy Yamaha 149. 7. Gresini Racing 145. 8. LCR Honda 85. 9. GASGAS Factory Racing Tech3, 75. 10. CryptoDATA RNF 73. 11. Repsol Honda 27.