Misano FP1: Pirro fastest, Bradl 16th, Bagnaia 20th.

The first MotoGP practice session of the "Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini" ended with best time from Ducati test rider Michele Pirro.

Five days after his scary crash after just two corners in the Catalunya GP, Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia got back on his Ducati GP23 on Friday morning - albeit at a leisurely pace, as he has a large haematoma on his right knee and is also complaining of pain in his buttocks.

After his first six-lap run, Bagnaia was still a good 1.1 sec behind in 19th place. He improved as the session progressed, and after a total of 18 laps, 0.690s separated him from Pirro's best time. However, the World Championship leader was only in 20th place.

The second factory Ducati remained in the Lenovo pit for the San Marino GP, the manufacturer from Borgo Panigale did not offer a replacement for the injured Enea Bastianini.

Alex Rins is once again only a spectator in the LCR pit, his Honda is driven by Takumi Takahashi this weekend. Right at the beginning there were problems for the substitute when he had to park his bike at the side of the track with a problem. At the end of the session he was 5.985 sec behind. This meant he was still about 1.4 sec too slow to make the 105 per cent rule.

The wildcard riders led the FP1 timesheet for long stretches: First Michele Pirro (Ducati), then Dani Pedrosa (KTM). The test riders had only recently been on the 4.226 km long "Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli" and were therefore familiar with the track. Noticeable: Pedrosa used a new chassis, with KTM experimenting with carbon. Pirro was seen with a new fairing.

Stefan Bradl also made a wildcard appearance at the San Marino GP. His RC213V in HRC colours also attracted attention in the pit lane on Friday morning with a number of updates - including a new chassis, a significantly changed rear section and adapted exhaust.

GASGAS-Tech3 rider Augusto Fernández crashed harmlessly in turn 14 at the beginning of the session after ten minutes, but was able to continue.

With five minutes left on the clock, Pramac-Ducati ace Jorge Martin briefly took the lead of the field. But in the finish, test rider Pirro countered with a soft rear tyre on his Aruba Ducati in 1:31.909 min to also finish the session in first place.

On their home track, Mooney VR46 protégés Luca Marini and Marco Bezzecchi - despite pain in their left thumb - lined up in second and fourth place. RNF Aprilia rider Raúl Fernández surprised in fifth place, finishing ahead of Pedrosa. Bradl was 16th and the best Honda rider, losing 0.629 sec. In the fight for a direct Q2 entry, however, FP1 has no meaning yet.

MotoGP results FP1, Misano (8 September):

1st Pirro, Ducati, 1'31.909".

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 0.115 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.157

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.181

5th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.318

6th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.341

7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.366

8th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.392

9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.418

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.440

11th Binder, KTM, + 0.481

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.486

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.495

14th Miller, KTM, + 0.600

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.601

16th Bradl, Honda, + 0.629

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.645

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.650

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.662

20th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.690

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.765

22nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.291

23rd Mir, Honda, + 1,319

24. takahashi, Honda, + 5.985