Taka Nakagami (Honda): "Panic with nervous Takahashi"

For the San Marino GP, Taka Nakagami has a new team mate in the LCR Honda team: Takumi Takahashi stands in for Alex Rins. Nakagami is taking care of his compatriot's nerves.

The statements of the Honda riders in the run-up to a new Grand Prix become a touch more pitiful every time. Takaaki Nakagami (31) tried desperately to spread optimism in Misano. "We have a lot of data from the test team. We will get one bike ready with Stefan Bradl's set-up and one with the normal set-up and then try to find a good solution."

However, he said the LCR rider has had little contact with the test team, but they do have that data. "Stefan is here in Misano, after all, and I will check with them."

Specifically, Nakagami was only able to name one factor that gives rise to faint hope: "The grip in Misano is fantastic. That will help us. One of our main worries is already gone. We have to be content with making progress in small steps."

But the results of the Honda riders in FP1 were once again modest: 16th Bradl, 19th Nakagami, 21st Marc Márquez, 23rd Mir - and Takumi Takahashi far behind in last place, still about 1.4 sec too slow to comply with the 105 percent rule.

The only reason for Nakagami to be happy, however, seems to be the replacement rider for the injured Alex Rins in his LCR team: The HRC country track warhorse Takumi Takahashi (33) was called up as a stopgap for Misano. It is only his sixth GP appearance ever. He first appeared in the WRC in 2005 with Arie Molenaar's 125cc team. In his only MotoGP appearance to date, Takahashi finished twelfth in the rain race at Motegi in 2015.

"Takumi is super nervous," Taka revealed. "He is absolutely panicking about what to do here. But I told him to have fun and enjoy the three days. And, of course, I could give him a few tips."

Asked heretically if the Honda engineers have actually apologised to him for the RC213V's modest performance, the 231-time GP competitor - after a brief pause for thought - was diplomatic. "They have a lot of ideas, but unfortunately they don't always work. At least they try. But the fact is that the season started badly and everything got even crappier after the summer break."

MotoGP results FP1, Misano (8 September):

1st Pirro, Ducati, 1'31.909 mins.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 0.115 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.157

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.181

5th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.318

6th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.341

7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.366

8th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.392

9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.418

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.440

11th Binder, KTM, + 0.481

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.486

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.495

14th Miller, KTM, + 0.600

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.601

16th Bradl, Honda, + 0.629

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.645

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.650

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.662

20th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.690

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.765

22nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.291

23rd Mir, Honda, + 1,319

24. takahashi, Honda, + 5.985