Stefan Bradl (Honda/16th): "The air is getting thinner".
After the first free MotoGP practice session of the "Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini", six Ducati, three Aprilia and two KTM are in the top eleven positions. Stefan Bradl managed 16th place as a wildcard rider, 0.629 seconds behind the best Honda rider. Colleagues Marc Márquez, Joan Mir and Takumi Takahashi lined up in 21st, 23rd and 24th place respectively.
Stefan Bradl once again tested a new chassis version in FP1, plus a new aerodynamic version. "All the wildcard riders were the fastest representatives of their factories in the first practice session, so I did quite well behind my colleagues Pirro and Pedrosa," noted the 33-year-old Bavarian. "Yes, we tried a few innovations. A modified aero, with a modified seat in the back, the boot has been redesigned a bit."
Stefan Bradl last raced for LCR-Honda in place of Alex Rins at Assen from 22-24 June. "But the change from test mode to race mode was not difficult for me. The time gaps are now so close that you have to watch every thousandth of a second. You mustn't overestimate the first free practice because every driver had to use the tyres sparingly. I didn't use soft tyres. But we know at Honda that we might not be able to keep up. If the others make another step forward in lap time, we won't be able to keep up the pace."
Stefan Bradl has already completed six days of testing at Misano this year. "But that only helps me in FP1. After that the air gets thinner and thinner. That's why I don't expect to make it into Q2."
MotoGP results FP1, Misano (8 September):
1st Pirro, Ducati, 1'31.909 mins.
2nd Marini, Ducati, + 0.115 sec
3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.157
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.181
5th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.318
6th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.341
7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.366
8th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.392
9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.418
10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.440
11th Binder, KTM, + 0.481
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.486
13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.495
14th Miller, KTM, + 0.600
15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.601
16th Bradl, Honda, + 0.629
17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.645
18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.650
19th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.662
20th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.690
21st Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.765
22nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.291
23rd Mir, Honda, + 1,319
24. takahashi, Honda, + 5.985