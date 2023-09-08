Stefan Bradl (Honda/16th): "The air is getting thinner".

Wildcard rider Stefan Bradl left all his Honda colleagues behind him in the first Misano practice session. But he suspects that the competition will improve more than Honda.

After the first free MotoGP practice session of the "Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini", six Ducati, three Aprilia and two KTM are in the top eleven positions. Stefan Bradl managed 16th place as a wildcard rider, 0.629 seconds behind the best Honda rider. Colleagues Marc Márquez, Joan Mir and Takumi Takahashi lined up in 21st, 23rd and 24th place respectively.

Stefan Bradl once again tested a new chassis version in FP1, plus a new aerodynamic version. "All the wildcard riders were the fastest representatives of their factories in the first practice session, so I did quite well behind my colleagues Pirro and Pedrosa," noted the 33-year-old Bavarian. "Yes, we tried a few innovations. A modified aero, with a modified seat in the back, the boot has been redesigned a bit."

Stefan Bradl last raced for LCR-Honda in place of Alex Rins at Assen from 22-24 June. "But the change from test mode to race mode was not difficult for me. The time gaps are now so close that you have to watch every thousandth of a second. You mustn't overestimate the first free practice because every driver had to use the tyres sparingly. I didn't use soft tyres. But we know at Honda that we might not be able to keep up. If the others make another step forward in lap time, we won't be able to keep up the pace."

Stefan Bradl has already completed six days of testing at Misano this year. "But that only helps me in FP1. After that the air gets thinner and thinner. That's why I don't expect to make it into Q2."

MotoGP results FP1, Misano (8 September):

1st Pirro, Ducati, 1'31.909 mins.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 0.115 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.157

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.181

5th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.318

6th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.341

7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.366

8th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.392

9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.418

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.440

11th Binder, KTM, + 0.481

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.486

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.495

14th Miller, KTM, + 0.600

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.601

16th Bradl, Honda, + 0.629

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.645

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.650

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.662

20th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.690

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.765

22nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.291

23rd Mir, Honda, + 1,319

24. takahashi, Honda, + 5.985