Stefan Bradl: He replaces Rins in India and Japan

Stefan Bradl has made no less than 24 GP appearances in place of Marc Márquez since 2020. Now he will step in for Alex Rins at LCR-Honda.

Today, at the "Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini", word got out that Stefan Bradl will be piloting the LCR Honda of the injured Alex Rins at the Buddh International Circuit in India in a fortnight' time (24.9.) and also in Motegi/Japan one week later (1.10.). Texas winner Alex Rins suffered an extremely complicated tibia and fibula fracture at Mugello on 9 June. He is still on crutches and was unable to announce any positive news at his Aragón test on a Honda Fireblade.

That is why Stefan Bradl is secretly preparing to even step in for Rins at LCR in Mandalika (13 to 15 October), Phillip Island (20 to 22 October) and Buriram (27 to 29 October).

Stefan Bradl will once again meet his Honda RC213V colleague Marc Márquez on the track this weekend in Misano. This has not often been the case in the last three years since the Jerez crash in 2020, because although the Bavarian did not get any wildcards in 2020 like all his fellow test riders because of Corona, he had to stand in for the injured Marc Márquez from Brno onwards. In 2021 and 2022 Bradl competed twice at Jerez and once at Misano in 2021 with a wildcard, now the fourth encounter since 2020 is underway at the San Marino GP.

Marc Márquez has made 46 GP appearances so far since the start of the 2020 race season in Jerez, while Stefan Bradl has made a total of 30.

But the two Honda aces have not always raced on Sunday at their Grand Prix, Stefan Bradl packed up and headed home on Friday night at the second Misano GP of 2020 due to inflammation in his right elbow.

And Marc Márquez only contested FP3 on Saturday morning after the first upper arm operation during the hasty comeback in Jerez and then threw in the towel after the "out lap" in Q1. And in Mandalika 2022, he had to throw in the towel for the race on the advice of the doctors after four crashes within 48 hours following the highsider in warm-up. Márquez also did not take part in the Sunday race in Saxony and Assen 2023.

This means: Marc Márquez has only contested 37 of the 65 Grand Prix since the start of the 2020 season, Bradl 30.



2020

Marc Márquez: 2 GP appearances

Stefan Bradl: 12 GP appearances



Marc Márquez: Jerez-1 and Saturday morning at Jerez-2

Stefan Bradl: Brno, Spielberg-1, Spielberg-2, Misano-1, Misano-2, Catalunya, Le Mans, Aragón-1, Argaón-2, Valencia-1, Valencia-2, Portimão (7th place)



2021

Marc Márquez: 13 GP appearances

Stefan Bradl: 6 GP appearances



Marc Márquez: Portimão (7th place), Jerez, Le Mans, Mugello, Catalunya, Sachsenring, Assen, Spielberg-1, Spielberg-2, Silverstone, Aragón, Misano, Texas, Misano-2

Stefan Bradl: Losail-1, Losail-2, Jerez (wildcard), Misano (wildcard), Portimão (15th place), Valencia.



2022

Marc Márquez: 13 GP appearances

Stefan Bradl: 8 GP appearances



Marc Márquez: Losail, Mandalika, Texas, Portimão, Jerez, Le Mans, Mugello, then race break, Aragón, Motegi, Buriram, Phillip Island, Sepang, Valencia.

Stefan Bradl: Termas de Río Hondo, Jerez (wildcard), Catalunya, Sachsenring, Assen, Silverstone, Spielberg, Misano.



2023

Marc Márquez: 9 GP appearances

Stefan Bradl: 4 GP appearances



Marc Márquez: Portimão, Le Mans, Mugello, Sachsenring, Assen, Silverstone, Spielberg, Barcelona, Misano,

Stefan Bradl: Texas, Jerez, Assen, Misano.