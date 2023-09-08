Misano FP2: Bezzecchi with record time, Pedrosa third

Marco Bezzecchi from Rossi's Mooney VR46 Racing Team finished Day 1 of the San Marino GP with fastest time. KTM eldest Dani Pedrosa impressed, also helping Marc Márquez into Q2. 15th place for Stefan Bradl.

Michele Pirro had set the best time in themorning, and at the halfway point of the one-hour afternoon session another wildcard rider, Dani Pedrosa, topped the timesheet. The Red Bull KTM test rider brought a much-noticed innovation to the track on Friday with the carbon chassis.

With 20 minutes left on the clock, Pramac-Ducati ace Jorge Martin set a new intermediate best time of 1'31.416" on medium rear tyres. But it was not until the final quarter of an hour had elapsed that the decisive time chases began in the fight for direct entry into Q2.

Red Bull KTM factory rider Jack Miller only made it into the top 10 for the time being and then crashed in turn 3 with twelve minutes to go. Aprilia ace Maverick Viñales did much better, becoming the first MotoGP rider to set a 1:30 time at the Misano World Circuit.

GASGAS-Tech3 returnee Pol Espargaró crashed at turn 15 with three minutes to go, while Marc Márquez latched onto former teammate Pedrosa - the move worked and put them both into Q2, the little samurai even in the top-3 in his second race appearance this season!

Aleix Espargaró was the next victim of a crash at the fast turn 15 in the finish. The Catalunya GP dominator needs a moment to get back on his feet, in twelfth place he has to take the diversions via Q1 on Saturday.

No sooner had the yellow flags come out than local hero Marco Bezzecchi snatched the all-time lap record from Viñales. The VR46 Ducati protégé complained of pain in his left thumb. Bagnaia, who was also injured after his horror crash, made it to Q2 in fifth place at the last attempt.

Stefan Bradl was the second-best Honda rider in 15th place, with Rins' replacement Takumi Takahashi still half a second short of making the 105 per cent rule.

MotoGP results Misano, qualifying (8 September):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:30.842 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.126 sec

3rd Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.255

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.331

5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.341

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,371

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.374

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,401

9th Binder, KTM, + 0,410

10th Raul Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.690

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.714

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.773

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.798

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.864

15th Bradl, Honda, + 0.869

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 0.897

17th Miller, KTM, + 0.935

18th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.939

19th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.975

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21st Mir, Honda, + 1,295

22nd Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.508

23rd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,767

24th Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5.040

MotoGP results FP1, Misano (8 September):

1st Pirro, Ducati, 1:31.909 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 0.115 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.157

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.181

5th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.318

6th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.341

7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.366

8th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.392

9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.418

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.440

11th Binder, KTM, + 0.481

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.486

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.495

14th Miller, KTM, + 0.600

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.601

16th Bradl, Honda, + 0.629

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.645

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.650

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.662

20th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.690

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.765

22nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.291

23rd Mir, Honda, + 1,319

24. Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5,985