Misano FP2: Bezzecchi with record time, Pedrosa third
Michele Pirro had set the best time in themorning, and at the halfway point of the one-hour afternoon session another wildcard rider, Dani Pedrosa, topped the timesheet. The Red Bull KTM test rider brought a much-noticed innovation to the track on Friday with the carbon chassis.
With 20 minutes left on the clock, Pramac-Ducati ace Jorge Martin set a new intermediate best time of 1'31.416" on medium rear tyres. But it was not until the final quarter of an hour had elapsed that the decisive time chases began in the fight for direct entry into Q2.
Red Bull KTM factory rider Jack Miller only made it into the top 10 for the time being and then crashed in turn 3 with twelve minutes to go. Aprilia ace Maverick Viñales did much better, becoming the first MotoGP rider to set a 1:30 time at the Misano World Circuit.
GASGAS-Tech3 returnee Pol Espargaró crashed at turn 15 with three minutes to go, while Marc Márquez latched onto former teammate Pedrosa - the move worked and put them both into Q2, the little samurai even in the top-3 in his second race appearance this season!
Aleix Espargaró was the next victim of a crash at the fast turn 15 in the finish. The Catalunya GP dominator needs a moment to get back on his feet, in twelfth place he has to take the diversions via Q1 on Saturday.
No sooner had the yellow flags come out than local hero Marco Bezzecchi snatched the all-time lap record from Viñales. The VR46 Ducati protégé complained of pain in his left thumb. Bagnaia, who was also injured after his horror crash, made it to Q2 in fifth place at the last attempt.
Stefan Bradl was the second-best Honda rider in 15th place, with Rins' replacement Takumi Takahashi still half a second short of making the 105 per cent rule.
MotoGP results Misano, qualifying (8 September):
1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:30.842 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.126 sec
3rd Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.255
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.331
5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.341
6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,371
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.374
8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,401
9th Binder, KTM, + 0,410
10th Raul Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.690
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.714
12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.773
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.798
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.864
15th Bradl, Honda, + 0.869
16th Pirro, Ducati, + 0.897
17th Miller, KTM, + 0.935
18th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.939
19th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.975
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261
21st Mir, Honda, + 1,295
22nd Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.508
23rd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,767
24th Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5.040
MotoGP results FP1, Misano (8 September):
1st Pirro, Ducati, 1:31.909 min.
2nd Marini, Ducati, + 0.115 sec
3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.157
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.181
5th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.318
6th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.341
7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.366
8th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.392
9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.418
10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.440
11th Binder, KTM, + 0.481
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.486
13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.495
14th Miller, KTM, + 0.600
15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.601
16th Bradl, Honda, + 0.629
17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.645
18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.650
19th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.662
20th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.690
21st Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.765
22nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.291
23rd Mir, Honda, + 1,319
24. Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5,985