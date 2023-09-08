Jorge Martin (4th): "I was surprised about that myself!"

Team Prima Pramac Racing's Jorge Martin narrowly missed out on the top three in Friday's MotoGP qualifying session at Misano. The Ducati rider was nevertheless satisfied with his performance in the important session.

For some time now, the GP weekends have gained in importance already on Friday, because the second practice of the MotoGP class counts as qualifying for Saturday morning. The riders have one hour to get the best out of their bikes. For Jorge Martin, this meant 4th position in Misano, 0.331 seconds behind brand colleague Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing).

At the same time, the Spaniard, who is in second place in the overall World Championship standings, had also considered some adjustments to his Desmosedici. "I felt strong, we made small changes to the bike, but the best setting was the one from last week," Martin explained afterwards in the interview. "Of course it's the same bike as it was in Barcelona, but it works much better. I was a bit surprised about that myself. With the medium rear tyre I had an incredibly good feeling, I was able to complete two runs and was always under 1:32 minutes per lap. One lap was a 1:31.4 min, really very fast."

"With the soft rear tyre I didn't feel so strong, but I was also unlucky twice with the yellow flag," the Ducati star pointed out. "Still, I'm happy with the good position, the pace is insane."

Martin is 50 points behind world champion Pecco Bagnaia from the Italian manufacturer's factory team. This is probably due in particular to the lack of consistency in the races, but the 25-year-old sees things a little differently. "With the pace, I was consistent in all the races this year, but I usually messed up the first lap. At Silverstone I got pushed out in the first corner, the same at Assen," he concluded.

"Qualifying is very important," Martin added, stressing, "I've been lacking a bit recently, but I think we can fight for pole here. My feeling is that I can fight for the win if I am also fast on Saturday morning. If I have a free lap, I can certainly go under 1:31 min."

Strong on this Friday on the 4.226 km circuit on the Adriatic Sea were especially the test riders of the factories. First Ducati test rider Michele Pirro had finished FP1 as fastest, then Dani Pedrosa landed on the KTM in 3rd place on Friday afternoon. How does Martin rate the performance of his compatriot? "Dani is really incredible. He came here and was immediately fast, the best KTM, really strong. In the sprint he will fight for the podium for sure," said the 2018 Moto3 World Champion.

MotoGP results Misano, qualifying (8 September):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:30.842 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.126 sec

3rd Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.255

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.331

5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.341

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,371

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.374

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,401

9th Binder, KTM, + 0,410

10th Raul Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.690

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.714

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.773

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.798

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.864

15th Bradl, Honda, + 0.869

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 0.897

17th Miller, KTM, + 0.935

18th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.939

19th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.975

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21st Mir, Honda, + 1,295

22nd Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.508

23rd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,767

24th Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5.040

MotoGP results FP1, Misano (8 September):

1st Pirro, Ducati, 1:31.909 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 0.115 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.157

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.181

5th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.318

6th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.341

7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.366

8th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.392

9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.418

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.440

11th Binder, KTM, + 0.481

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.486

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.495

14th Miller, KTM, + 0.600

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.601

16th Bradl, Honda, + 0.629

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.645

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.650

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.662

20th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.690

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.765

22nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.291

23rd Mir, Honda, + 1,319

24. Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5,985