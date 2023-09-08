Jorge Martin (4th): "I was surprised about that myself!"
For some time now, the GP weekends have gained in importance already on Friday, because the second practice of the MotoGP class counts as qualifying for Saturday morning. The riders have one hour to get the best out of their bikes. For Jorge Martin, this meant 4th position in Misano, 0.331 seconds behind brand colleague Marco Bezzecchi (Mooney VR46 Racing).
At the same time, the Spaniard, who is in second place in the overall World Championship standings, had also considered some adjustments to his Desmosedici. "I felt strong, we made small changes to the bike, but the best setting was the one from last week," Martin explained afterwards in the interview. "Of course it's the same bike as it was in Barcelona, but it works much better. I was a bit surprised about that myself. With the medium rear tyre I had an incredibly good feeling, I was able to complete two runs and was always under 1:32 minutes per lap. One lap was a 1:31.4 min, really very fast."
"With the soft rear tyre I didn't feel so strong, but I was also unlucky twice with the yellow flag," the Ducati star pointed out. "Still, I'm happy with the good position, the pace is insane."
Martin is 50 points behind world champion Pecco Bagnaia from the Italian manufacturer's factory team. This is probably due in particular to the lack of consistency in the races, but the 25-year-old sees things a little differently. "With the pace, I was consistent in all the races this year, but I usually messed up the first lap. At Silverstone I got pushed out in the first corner, the same at Assen," he concluded.
"Qualifying is very important," Martin added, stressing, "I've been lacking a bit recently, but I think we can fight for pole here. My feeling is that I can fight for the win if I am also fast on Saturday morning. If I have a free lap, I can certainly go under 1:31 min."
Strong on this Friday on the 4.226 km circuit on the Adriatic Sea were especially the test riders of the factories. First Ducati test rider Michele Pirro had finished FP1 as fastest, then Dani Pedrosa landed on the KTM in 3rd place on Friday afternoon. How does Martin rate the performance of his compatriot? "Dani is really incredible. He came here and was immediately fast, the best KTM, really strong. In the sprint he will fight for the podium for sure," said the 2018 Moto3 World Champion.
MotoGP results Misano, qualifying (8 September):
1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:30.842 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.126 sec
3rd Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.255
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.331
5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.341
6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,371
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.374
8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,401
9th Binder, KTM, + 0,410
10th Raul Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.690
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.714
12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.773
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.798
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.864
15th Bradl, Honda, + 0.869
16th Pirro, Ducati, + 0.897
17th Miller, KTM, + 0.935
18th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.939
19th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.975
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261
21st Mir, Honda, + 1,295
22nd Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.508
23rd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,767
24th Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5.040
MotoGP results FP1, Misano (8 September):
1st Pirro, Ducati, 1:31.909 min.
2nd Marini, Ducati, + 0.115 sec
3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.157
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.181
5th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.318
6th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.341
7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.366
8th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.392
9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.418
10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.440
11th Binder, KTM, + 0.481
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.486
13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.495
14th Miller, KTM, + 0.600
15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.601
16th Bradl, Honda, + 0.629
17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.645
18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.650
19th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.662
20th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.690
21st Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.765
22nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.291
23rd Mir, Honda, + 1,319
24. Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5,985