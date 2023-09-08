Marc Márquez (Honda/6th): "The problems remain".

After the first MotoGP qualifying session at the "Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini", Marc Márquez is in a respectable sixth position. Since the British Grand Prix, he has been following the recipe of only pushing hard when the chips are down, in Practice 1 and Qualifying, for example. "It's like this: I've taken a step back and only take risks when I have the necessary feeling for it. If that feeling is missing, then I don't risk as much as I did in the first part of the season."

"But I already did a few laps in Catalunya over those three days in quite good form," Marc reported. "In Austria, for example, I didn't feel comfortable in qualifying, but over the race distance I was fast and consistent. I am aware that my mentality is changing, but I am fighting it. I'm striving to keep the same work routine as I did in 2018 and 2019 or last year. I want to be ready when it comes to fighting for better positions."

Marc Márquez, however, made it clear on Thursday: "If I can't fight for the top 5 or top 7, it's not fun for me as a rider. After all, no Honda rider is faster than me. That's what I'm drawing my motivation from at the moment. That's how I can be competitive."

Taka Nakagami went into Friday's practice with two different set-ups. With one that Stefan Bradl had worked out during the HRC tests here, plus an LCR set-up. Márquez copied that system today at Misano. "I already handled it like this in Montmeló and Austria," he added. "Then at Spielberg Grand Prix I chose my own set-up. In Barcelona I took the test team set-up. Here I tried two different set-ups again today in the morning and in the afternoon. now I will consult with my te on what we choose for Saturday. There are two different directions that require two different riding styles. But it's strange, because when I was chasing times in qualifying today, I went with a completely different set-up. But basically our problems always remain the same. So it's not the set-up."

When it comes to aerodynamics, Marc Márquez trusts in the old, tried and tested aerodynamics. "Because we think the big wings work better here. I don't care about my feeling in the set-up, I just let the lap time decide."

Marc Márquez managed his best Friday time in the afternoon in the slipstream of Dani Pedrosa. "The thing is, for the Beisel a week ago in Montmeló, I didn't look for a slipstream on Friday afternoon because I knew the chance of getting straight into Q2 was super slim. That's why I didn't try. Today I realised that there was some chance of making Q2. But there is no denying it: I can only do it with a slipstream at the moment. That's the only way I can improve acceleration and grip, or at least drive out of the corners. I then chose the best rider, namely Dani. He rides such a MotoGP bike in the best possible way. Actually, with the first tyre I wasn't aiming for Dani's slipstream. But then I made a mistake in turn 1, he caught up to me, so I chased him down and realised, 'OK, he's the best choice for my second tyre'."

"In fact, Dani then drove very well in front of me and I'm now in Q2. But I'm not very happy with my feeling from Friday. Because I had a very strange feeling. it was difficult to understand where I could attack. Tomorrow I have to improve," the Repsol Honda star, who will probably move to the Gresini team for two years, is aware."

Is Marc Márquez annoyed today because Honda failed to bring in Dani Pedrosa as a MotoGP test rider after 2028, when he ended his racing career there as a regular rider? Because he went to KTM for 2019 and made valuable contributions to the further development of the RC16 there. Márquez: "Yes, it's true, the test rider is important. And Dani is the best possible test rider you can get. He knows how to move a bike at the limit and gives the necessary comments for the engineers. But for me, in a test team, the most important people behind the test rider are the engineers. Because Aprilia and Ducati have 'normal' test riders, not a Dani Pedrosa. Nevertheless, they have improved dramatically. In the end, the engineers are the crucial people, they have to drive the development."

Marc Márquez told of seeing many new faces in the Honda pit. "And Bradl was testing new components. Yes, there is a reaction in Japan. That's good."

But unfortunately this reaction comes two years too late. And without slipstream, no Marc Márquez can ride into the top ten in a "time attack" today either.

MotoGP results Misano, qualifying (8 September):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:30.842 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.126 sec

3rd Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.255

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.331

5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.341

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,371

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.374

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,401

9th Binder, KTM, + 0,410

10th Raul Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.690

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.714

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.773

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.798

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.864

15th Bradl, Honda, + 0.869

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 0.897

17th Miller, KTM, + 0.935

18th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.939

19th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.975

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21st Mir, Honda, + 1,295

22nd Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.508

23rd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,767

24th Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5.040

MotoGP results FP1, Misano (8 September):

1st Pirro, Ducati, 1:31.909 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 0.115 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.157

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.181

5th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.318

6th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.341

7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.366

8th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.392

9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.418

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.440

11th Binder, KTM, + 0.481

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.486

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.495

14th Miller, KTM, + 0.600

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.601

16th Bradl, Honda, + 0.629

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.645

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.650

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.662

20th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.690

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.765

22nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.291

23rd Mir, Honda, + 1,319

24. Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5,985