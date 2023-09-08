Brad Binder (9th): "Have to pay attention to front tyres".

Brad Binder finished Friday's practice session at Misano in the top-10, with the South African's fastest FP2 lap more than four tenths slower than the day's fastest Marco Bezzecchi.

In the first practice session at the "Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli", Brad Binder was still content with the eleventh fastest lap. The South African was 0.481 seconds off Michele Pirro's FP1 best time.

In the second session, the Red Bull KTM factory rider went faster and finished in ninth place. His personal best of 1:31.256 was 0.410s faster than Marco Bezzecchi's record time. Barely one and a half tenths separated him from KTM-Edeltester Dani Pedrosa, who managed the third fastest FP2 lap.

"Today was not a bad day. But it was certainly a bit of a tricky day. We chose two different base set-ups, every time I changed between the two set-ups I had to get used to the bike again because the set-ups were quite different," the 28-year-old reported after the work was done.

Binder added with satisfaction: "I think we made a few small improvements and found a few points that were positive. I will now look to improve in a few more areas." The track has a little more bumps, but it still offers an incredible amount of grip, he explained, referring to the circuit.

"We are using a pretty similar bike here to the one we used in Barcelona. We tried something a little more normal. But this track has so much grip that you have to be careful of the front tyre, which is very challenged. That's why it's important to take it easy on the front tyre," added the current WRC fourth-placed rider. That's why you need the hard front tyre, he confirmed when asked.

MotoGP results Misano, qualifying (8 September):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:30.842 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.126 sec

3rd Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.255

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.331

5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.341

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,371

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.374

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,401

9th Binder, KTM, + 0,410

10th Raul Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.690

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.714

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.773

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.798

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.864

15th Bradl, Honda, + 0.869

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 0.897

17th Miller, KTM, + 0.935

18th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.939

19th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.975

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21st Mir, Honda, + 1,295

22nd Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.508

23rd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,767

24th Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5.040

MotoGP results FP1, Misano (8 September):

1st Pirro, Ducati, 1:31.909 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 0.115 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.157

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.181

5th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.318

6th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.341

7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.366

8th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.392

9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.418

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.440

11th Binder, KTM, + 0.481

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.486

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.495

14th Miller, KTM, + 0.600

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.601

16th Bradl, Honda, + 0.629

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.645

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.650

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.662

20th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.690

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.765

22nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.291

23rd Mir, Honda, + 1,319

24. Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5,985