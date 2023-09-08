Brad Binder (9th): "Have to pay attention to front tyres".
In the first practice session at the "Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli", Brad Binder was still content with the eleventh fastest lap. The South African was 0.481 seconds off Michele Pirro's FP1 best time.
In the second session, the Red Bull KTM factory rider went faster and finished in ninth place. His personal best of 1:31.256 was 0.410s faster than Marco Bezzecchi's record time. Barely one and a half tenths separated him from KTM-Edeltester Dani Pedrosa, who managed the third fastest FP2 lap.
"Today was not a bad day. But it was certainly a bit of a tricky day. We chose two different base set-ups, every time I changed between the two set-ups I had to get used to the bike again because the set-ups were quite different," the 28-year-old reported after the work was done.
Binder added with satisfaction: "I think we made a few small improvements and found a few points that were positive. I will now look to improve in a few more areas." The track has a little more bumps, but it still offers an incredible amount of grip, he explained, referring to the circuit.
"We are using a pretty similar bike here to the one we used in Barcelona. We tried something a little more normal. But this track has so much grip that you have to be careful of the front tyre, which is very challenged. That's why it's important to take it easy on the front tyre," added the current WRC fourth-placed rider. That's why you need the hard front tyre, he confirmed when asked.
MotoGP results Misano, qualifying (8 September):
1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:30.842 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.126 sec
3rd Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.255
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.331
5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.341
6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,371
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.374
8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,401
9th Binder, KTM, + 0,410
10th Raul Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.690
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.714
12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.773
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.798
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.864
15th Bradl, Honda, + 0.869
16th Pirro, Ducati, + 0.897
17th Miller, KTM, + 0.935
18th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.939
19th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.975
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261
21st Mir, Honda, + 1,295
22nd Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.508
23rd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,767
24th Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5.040
MotoGP results FP1, Misano (8 September):
1st Pirro, Ducati, 1:31.909 min.
2nd Marini, Ducati, + 0.115 sec
3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.157
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.181
5th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.318
6th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.341
7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.366
8th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.392
9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.418
10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.440
11th Binder, KTM, + 0.481
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.486
13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.495
14th Miller, KTM, + 0.600
15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.601
16th Bradl, Honda, + 0.629
17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.645
18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.650
19th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.662
20th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.690
21st Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.765
22nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.291
23rd Mir, Honda, + 1,319
24. Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5,985