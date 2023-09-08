Maverick Viñales (2nd/Aprilia) euphoric: "An honour".

The joy and euphoria was clear to Maverick Viñales after Friday's second place in Misano, but at the same time the Aprilia factory rider knows that it is only on Saturday and Sunday that points are at stake in the MotoGP class.

After a successful weekend for Aprilia in Barcelona, the Misano GP started with mixed feelings for the brand from Noale. While Aleix Espargaró crashed his Aprilia on Friday afternoon, Maverick Viñales managed to secure second place on the MotoGP timesheet - just 0.126 seconds off Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati) at the top.

Viñales had plenty to say afterwards about his strong performance on the 4.226km clockwise circuit. "It is very important that we are fast on every track, in all conditions and in all free practices. I feel better with the bike every time I try and the team understands more and more what I need to be fast," the 28-year-old stressed in the interview. "My biggest improvement is that I am riding much more precisely than before. The lines and the way I ride the bike are more perfect now."

"Ducati is very strong at Misano, but I am very confident that we can do well," added the World Championship eighth-placed rider. "Bezzecchi and some other Ducati riders had a strong rhythm on Friday, but I want to fight at the front. That's my goal in every race, it doesn't matter if you finish fourth, third or second, as long as we're in front."

After the double success in Barcelona last Sunday, when Espargaró won the GP ahead of Viñales, the anticipation for Misano was not so great, because the track on the Adriatic coast is actually not the best for the RS-GP. "The group, the team is working great, I am involved there. It doesn't depend on the track, Misano is certainly not the best track for us on paper. But if you have the feeling, you can be strong. In the last six or seven races we had that feeling, in the process I was able to improve a lot," the 25-time GP winner described the situation. "I want to stress it is one of the best Fridays we have ever had. But we have to stay calm and give everything on Saturday to get on the front row."

The track in Catalonia had hardly any grip to offer, in Misano it is different this weekend. Is that an advantage? "It's an honour to return to a track that offers a lot of grip. It's more fun to be on a track like that, but it also brings the lap times closer together," the Spaniard knows. "I really enjoyed it though, because I can move the bike much better and it suits my riding style. Misano has more grip every year, I think it's funny, really crazy."

