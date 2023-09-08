Pecco Bagnaia (Ducati/7th): "24 g - and I feel it".

It's like riding a bike, you have to get up and keep going, is how Ducati star Pecco Bagnaia described his emotional state on his return to Misano on Friday after the scary crash in Barcelona.

Only five days after his horror crash in the Catalunya GP, Francesco "Pecco" Bagnaia got back on his Ducati GP23 on Friday in Misano. However, a large haematoma on his right knee and a painful coccyx were visibly bothering him. In order to climb off his bike again, he even regularly activated the rear ride height device in front of the Lenovo pit.

"I had hoped that I would feel better. The first laps were mainly painful," the 26-year-old Italian described his feeling on his return. "I didn't understand what position to take. I tried to support myself on the top of my foot because that's how I usually ride, but it hurt. Then I tried to leave the foot where it was, but it made me brake all the time at the back and I also risked a few times... But that was necessary to find a solution for the afternoon. We managed to do that to some extent, we adjusted the brake lever and I managed better."

Against this backdrop, seventh place was all the more remarkable, and with it the direct Q2 entry of the stricken WRC leader. "Considering the situation we are in, the performance was incredible," Pecco himself marvelled. "On the first impact there were forces of 24g - and all on the tailbone, then 23g on the second impact on the leg. It's absolutely incredible - and I have to say I feel them all."

"I'm very pleased and happy though. It might not look like it at the moment, but that's just because I'm tired. To be in the top-10 today is almost equivalent to a pole position," the Ducati factory rider stressed after Friday afternoon's qualifying session. "It was fantastic and I saw a lot of emotions in the pits as well."

From a mental point of view, how has the MotoGP World Champion himself recovered from the accident in such a short time? "After all, when a child falls on a bike, the first thing you teach them is to get back up and keep pedalling. It's pretty much the same, I needed it from a mental point of view to get back on the bike straight away - to do it here in Misano, with the fans and especially in this way, was crucial for me," added local hero Bagnaia. "Above all, to be fast again straight away is crucial for me. There is no giving up in my mind. I knew that I would have to bite my teeth. You have to accept that and work with it."

Among other things with painkillers: "In the morning I tried it without, in the afternoon with. That certainly helped a bit. We have a plan, today we started with something very light. Tomorrow I'm sure I'll need something stronger," said Bagnaia, looking ahead to Saturday's qualifying and 13-lap sprint.

Asked about the objective for his home GP, last year's winner said, "I would be happy if we are satisfied with what we take home. I don't have a concrete goal - what comes, comes. At the moment I see myself in the top five, but then what comes," the five-time season winner said optimistically.

MotoGP results Misano, qualifying (8 September):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:30.842 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.126 sec

3rd Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.255

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.331

5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.341

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,371

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.374

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,401

9th Binder, KTM, + 0,410

10th Raul Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.690

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.714

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.773

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.798

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.864

15th Bradl, Honda, + 0.869

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 0.897

17th Miller, KTM, + 0.935

18th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.939

19th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.975

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21st Mir, Honda, + 1,295

22nd Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.508

23rd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,767

24th Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5.040

MotoGP results FP1, Misano (8 September):

1st Pirro, Ducati, 1:31.909 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 0.115 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.157

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.181

5th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.318

6th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.341

7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.366

8th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.392

9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.418

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.440

11th Binder, KTM, + 0.481

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.486

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.495

14th Miller, KTM, + 0.600

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.601

16th Bradl, Honda, + 0.629

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.645

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.650

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.662

20th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.690

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.765

22nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.291

23rd Mir, Honda, + 1,319

24. Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5,985