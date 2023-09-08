Dani Pedrosa (KTM/3rd): New carbon chassis

All eyes were on Dani Pedrosa's Red Bull-KTM pit on Friday. For the first time, his factory KTM was equipped with a carbon chassis instead of a steel frame.

Dani Pedrosa had already shown in his wildcard entry in Jerez with the best time in the first practice and places 6 and 7 on Saturday and Sunday in the two races that he is not to be trifled with even at the age of 37. On Friday and in the only MotoGP timed practice at the "Gran Premio Red Bull di San Marino e della Riviera di Rimini", the little Red Bull-KTM test rider again presented himself in top form - as 3rd place proves. And the fact that he dragged Marc Márquez to 6th place should not go unmentioned either.

"Yes, it was a great day," Dani Pedrosa summed up in the evening. "And because I have done a lot of test laps on this track, we had a good base. I was able to compare both bikes. And our pace was already okay from the beginning. But here in Misano, the lap times are always extremely close together. This is a track where every mistake costs you a few precious tenths. That's why it was important to set a perfect lap in the afternoon qualifying and we managed to do that at the end of P1. Thanks to that great time, we got straight into Q2. that was our main goal for today."

"I knew Marc was in my slipstream because already in the run before he managed to get behind me for a lap," described the three-time MotoGP runner-up. "He then pitted at the same time as me. I realised straight away that he was going to shadow me again on the next run. But I then just did my time chase, as I am used to from testing. The important thing is that I managed to get the lap time I wanted."

KTM brought a new carbon chassis to Misano for Dani, which performed brilliantly straight away. "Yes, we are trying a different frame, it is a new technology," Pedrosa noted. "We are now reeling off the first laps with it on a race weekend. We want to gather as much information on it as possible."

Carbon chassis have been used in GP racing in the past, for the first time in the 250cc World Championship by Team Roberts for John Kocinski's factory Yamaha 250 in 1990, but so far this material has not caught on in motorbike racing because it was very expensive and complex to change the stiffness in certain areas when needed.

"But with modern computer design, this argument doesn't count as much," KTM motorsport director Pit Beirer told SPEEDWEEK.com.

In MotoGP, Ducati engineer Filippo Prezioso brought a carbon monocoque to the race tracks for the Desmosedici after Casey Stoner's title win in 2007 (at that time with a trellis steel frame), with the engine serving as the supporting part.

But this concept proved to be a failure. "Because the engine acts like a boulder, you can't feel the limit of the tyres, the chassis is far too stiff," raged Ducati factory rider Loris Capirossi at the time. That's why Valentino Rossi immediately had Ducati build an aluminium chassis modelled on the M1 Yamaha in 2011.

Since the specification of the KTM RC16 may not be developed further during the season, only the engine, it will be interesting to see whether Brad Binder and Jack Miller will also have a KTM with a carbon chassis in the pits on Saturday.

But presumably the two regular riders will have to wait until Monday, when more carbon chassis could be distributed.

