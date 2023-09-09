Marc Márquez to Gresini? Quartararo shows understanding
After seventh place at the MotoGP race in Barcelona, which must have felt almost like a podium finish for Fabio Quartararo in the current situation, he again failed to make a big step towards the top on Friday at the Misano World Circuit. The Frenchman did not get beyond position 13 in the important timed practice, which is decisive for qualifying. On his fastest lap he lost eight tenths of a second to Marco Bezzecchi, who secured first place for Valentino Rossi's Ducati team.
"We tested something with the aerodynamics twice, a new set-up and in terms of lap times, I didn't really expect to be better," Quartararo summarised. "I expected this time, unfortunately I went over the 'track limits' before the last corner. However, when you ride so much on the limit, this can happen."
The 2021 MotoGP World Champion added, almost bored, "Unfortunately, in the afternoon we were missing a run because we tried the new aerodynamics. Unfortunately we lost time to try something else on the bike, but unfortunately the engineers wanted to test the aero again."
Will Fabio continue with the new aerodynamic parts? "No," the Frenchman answered without hesitation. "It didn't work and the feeling on the bike is totally different. I think it could become an option one day, but for that we need a lot of time to test. The fairing is much bigger compared to the old one, so we lose power, even more than we already lose."
"We made a step forward that day, but unfortunately because of that we didn't focus on the weekend and missed out on getting into Q2," the Yamaha factory rider knows. "If we don't make it into Q2 on Saturday either, then it will be another bad race for us."
A big topic at the Misano GPis the possible move of MotoGP superstar Marc Márquez to the Gresini Ducati team. Did Fabio expect such a switch? "I have never thought about it, but I can understand him. I won't go into more detail, but I'm sure it will be fun to see him there," grinned the Yamaha rider.
Does he think the move to Ducati will happen? "I don't know because I am not in his head. He has to decide that"
MotoGP results Misano, qualifying (8 September):
1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1'30.842 mins.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.126 sec
3rd Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.255
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.331
5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.341
6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,371
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.374
8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,401
9th Binder, KTM, + 0,410
10th Raul Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.690
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.714
12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.773
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.798
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.864
15th Bradl, Honda, + 0.869
16th Pirro, Ducati, + 0.897
17th Miller, KTM, + 0.935
18th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.939
19th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.975
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261
21st Mir, Honda, + 1,295
22nd Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.508
23rd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,767
24th Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5.040
MotoGP results FP1, Misano (8 September):
1st Pirro, Ducati, 1:31.909 min.
2nd Marini, Ducati, + 0.115 sec
3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.157
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.181
5th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.318
6th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.341
7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.366
8th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.392
9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.418
10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.440
11th Binder, KTM, + 0.481
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.486
13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.495
14th Miller, KTM, + 0.600
15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.601
16th Bradl, Honda, + 0.629
17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.645
18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.650
19th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.662
20th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.690
21st Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.765
22nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.291
23rd Mir, Honda, + 1,319
24. Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5,985