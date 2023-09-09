Marc Márquez to Gresini? Quartararo shows understanding

Friday was another sobering day for Fabio Quartararo and the Yamaha factory team at the Misano MotoGP event. But important test work also kept him from a better performance.

After seventh place at the MotoGP race in Barcelona, which must have felt almost like a podium finish for Fabio Quartararo in the current situation, he again failed to make a big step towards the top on Friday at the Misano World Circuit. The Frenchman did not get beyond position 13 in the important timed practice, which is decisive for qualifying. On his fastest lap he lost eight tenths of a second to Marco Bezzecchi, who secured first place for Valentino Rossi's Ducati team.

"We tested something with the aerodynamics twice, a new set-up and in terms of lap times, I didn't really expect to be better," Quartararo summarised. "I expected this time, unfortunately I went over the 'track limits' before the last corner. However, when you ride so much on the limit, this can happen."

The 2021 MotoGP World Champion added, almost bored, "Unfortunately, in the afternoon we were missing a run because we tried the new aerodynamics. Unfortunately we lost time to try something else on the bike, but unfortunately the engineers wanted to test the aero again."

Will Fabio continue with the new aerodynamic parts? "No," the Frenchman answered without hesitation. "It didn't work and the feeling on the bike is totally different. I think it could become an option one day, but for that we need a lot of time to test. The fairing is much bigger compared to the old one, so we lose power, even more than we already lose."

"We made a step forward that day, but unfortunately because of that we didn't focus on the weekend and missed out on getting into Q2," the Yamaha factory rider knows. "If we don't make it into Q2 on Saturday either, then it will be another bad race for us."

A big topic at the Misano GPis the possible move of MotoGP superstar Marc Márquez to the Gresini Ducati team. Did Fabio expect such a switch? "I have never thought about it, but I can understand him. I won't go into more detail, but I'm sure it will be fun to see him there," grinned the Yamaha rider.

Does he think the move to Ducati will happen? "I don't know because I am not in his head. He has to decide that"

MotoGP results Misano, qualifying (8 September):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1'30.842 mins.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.126 sec

3rd Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.255

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.331

5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.341

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,371

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.374

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,401

9th Binder, KTM, + 0,410

10th Raul Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.690

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.714

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.773

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.798

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.864

15th Bradl, Honda, + 0.869

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 0.897

17th Miller, KTM, + 0.935

18th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.939

19th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.975

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21st Mir, Honda, + 1,295

22nd Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.508

23rd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,767

24th Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5.040

MotoGP results FP1, Misano (8 September):

1st Pirro, Ducati, 1:31.909 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 0.115 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.157

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.181

5th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.318

6th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.341

7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.366

8th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.392

9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.418

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.440

11th Binder, KTM, + 0.481

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.486

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.495

14th Miller, KTM, + 0.600

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.601

16th Bradl, Honda, + 0.629

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.645

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.650

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.662

20th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.690

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.765

22nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.291

23rd Mir, Honda, + 1,319

24. Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5,985