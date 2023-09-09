Augusto Fernández (23rd): "I had too much grip".

Augusto Fernández had a difficult start to the Misano weekend. In the first practice session, the GASGAS-Tech3-KTM rider finished 22nd, and the 25-year-old from Madrid ended the day in 23rd place.

For Augusto Fernández, Friday's practice at the "Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli" did not go according to plan. The KTM rider from the GASGAS-Tech3 team didn't get going in either the first or second practice and ended the day in 23rd place, 1.767 seconds behind Marco Bezzecchi's record best time.

Afterwards, the Spaniard summed up: "It was a tough Friday. I improved in the second session, but I couldn't get a good lap on the soft tyres. We have a lot of grip here and on the medium tyre my pace was not bad. But once I got the soft tyre on, I couldn't get the maximum out of it."

The current World Championship thirteenth-placed rider stressed, "I had too much grip and couldn't get the bike to shift properly. I have to adapt to the soft tyre, because not only in qualifying will the soft tyre be used as usual, but also in the sprint we might go out with it. So I need to adapt the bike and myself better to this compound."

The fact that he went out with the same parts as KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa, who set the third fastest lap in FP2, didn't help Fernández either. "For me there was not a big difference noticeable, but Dani is betting on it and he is super fast here, so I will do the same. But I didn't feel a big advantage," he commented.

MotoGP results Misano, qualifying (8 September):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:30.842 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.126 sec

3rd Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.255

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.331

5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.341

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,371

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.374

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,401

9th Binder, KTM, + 0,410

10th Raul Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.690

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.714

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.773

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.798

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.864

15th Bradl, Honda, + 0.869

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 0.897

17th Miller, KTM, + 0.935

18th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.939

19th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.975

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21st Mir, Honda, + 1,295

22nd Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.508

23rd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,767

24th Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5.040

MotoGP results FP1, Misano (8 September):

1st Pirro, Ducati, 1:31.909 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 0.115 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.157

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.181

5th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.318

6th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.341

7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.366

8th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.392

9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.418

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.440

11th Binder, KTM, + 0.481

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.486

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.495

14th Miller, KTM, + 0.600

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.601

16th Bradl, Honda, + 0.629

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.645

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.650

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.662

20th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.690

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.765

22nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.291

23rd Mir, Honda, + 1,319

24. Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5,985