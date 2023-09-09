Augusto Fernández (23rd): "I had too much grip".
For Augusto Fernández, Friday's practice at the "Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli" did not go according to plan. The KTM rider from the GASGAS-Tech3 team didn't get going in either the first or second practice and ended the day in 23rd place, 1.767 seconds behind Marco Bezzecchi's record best time.
Afterwards, the Spaniard summed up: "It was a tough Friday. I improved in the second session, but I couldn't get a good lap on the soft tyres. We have a lot of grip here and on the medium tyre my pace was not bad. But once I got the soft tyre on, I couldn't get the maximum out of it."
The current World Championship thirteenth-placed rider stressed, "I had too much grip and couldn't get the bike to shift properly. I have to adapt to the soft tyre, because not only in qualifying will the soft tyre be used as usual, but also in the sprint we might go out with it. So I need to adapt the bike and myself better to this compound."
The fact that he went out with the same parts as KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa, who set the third fastest lap in FP2, didn't help Fernández either. "For me there was not a big difference noticeable, but Dani is betting on it and he is super fast here, so I will do the same. But I didn't feel a big advantage," he commented.
MotoGP results Misano, qualifying (8 September):
1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:30.842 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.126 sec
3rd Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.255
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.331
5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.341
6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,371
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.374
8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,401
9th Binder, KTM, + 0,410
10th Raul Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.690
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.714
12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.773
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.798
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.864
15th Bradl, Honda, + 0.869
16th Pirro, Ducati, + 0.897
17th Miller, KTM, + 0.935
18th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.939
19th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.975
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261
21st Mir, Honda, + 1,295
22nd Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.508
23rd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,767
24th Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5.040
MotoGP results FP1, Misano (8 September):
1st Pirro, Ducati, 1:31.909 min.
2nd Marini, Ducati, + 0.115 sec
3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.157
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.181
5th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.318
6th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.341
7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.366
8th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.392
9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.418
10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.440
11th Binder, KTM, + 0.481
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.486
13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.495
14th Miller, KTM, + 0.600
15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.601
16th Bradl, Honda, + 0.629
17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.645
18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.650
19th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.662
20th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.690
21st Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.765
22nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.291
23rd Mir, Honda, + 1,319
24. Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5,985