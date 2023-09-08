Marco Bezzecchi (1st): Saturday and Sunday more worries

His left thumb is sore after the starting accident at Montmeló, but Marco Bezzecchi (Ducati) still fixed the day's best time with an all-time lap record at his home track in Misano on Friday.

The sprained thumb is taped, but the condition of his hand is not a major limitation in the "time attack", explained Marco Bezzecchi after first place in the qualifying ("Practice") on Friday afternoon. "For the three laps I bite my teeth and don't feel too much. It hurts a little bit, but it goes. I'm a bit more worried about Saturday afternoon and Sunday - sprint and race. I can't complain about today though."

As to when things might start to get troublesome in the race, the VR46 Ducati rider is not yet in a position to assess. "I didn't try a real long run. I preferred to be a bit more conservative and not overdo it today. Otherwise I might be in the shit tomorrow... Basically I'm also on pace, but it will all depend on how it goes with the hand - hopefully good," added "Bez". Painkillers and further therapy sessions should help.

Regarding his fastest ever MotoGP time on the 4.226 km "Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli", the 24-year-old from Rimini described: "I was aware that I was fast, but I didn't expect to fix the record. I did a good time at first, but saw that there had been a crash. I hadn't seen a yellow flag, but I wasn't sure if I had caught a yellow... So I preferred to push again. It was the third lap, but the tyre was still working well. After two sectors I saw that I was under my own time, so I kept pushing - and in the end it went well."

However, the Rossi pupil does not want to overestimate his record time on his home track, he clarified in the journalists' round on Friday after the practice session: "That doesn't count much today, let's wait for Saturday and Sunday first. You are more excited about the record than I am. I'm happy - but only because I got into Q2. Tomorrow and on Sunday it counts. Now we stay calm."

Bezzecchi had also managed the all-time lap record at this year's Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring on Friday, but he then had to settle for 7th on the grid and was wiped out in the sprint at the first corner. "Yeah, that's why... I learned from that what I'm saying right now."

Commenting on Dani Pedrosa's third place in the Red Bull-KTM test rider's second wildcard appearance of the season, Bezzecchi said, "He's a champion, we know he's very fast. And he was also testing here in Misano. It is normal that he is fast, he has always been very fast. So I'm not surprised and I think he'll be in the race as well - hopefully I'll keep ahead of him this time." Because in Jerez, the Italian had failed to do that as ninth in the sprint and with a race crash in the Spanish GP.

MotoGP results Misano, qualifying (8 September):

1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:30.842 min.

2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.126 sec

3rd Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.255

4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.331

5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.341

6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,371

7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.374

8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,401

9th Binder, KTM, + 0,410

10th Raul Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.690

11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.714

12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.773

13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.798

14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.864

15th Bradl, Honda, + 0.869

16th Pirro, Ducati, + 0.897

17th Miller, KTM, + 0.935

18th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.939

19th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.975

20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261

21st Mir, Honda, + 1,295

22nd Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.508

23rd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,767

24th Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5.040

MotoGP results FP1, Misano (8 September):

1st Pirro, Ducati, 1:31.909 min.

2nd Marini, Ducati, + 0.115 sec

3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.157

4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.181

5th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.318

6th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.341

7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.366

8th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.392

9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.418

10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.440

11th Binder, KTM, + 0.481

12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.486

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.495

14th Miller, KTM, + 0.600

15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.601

16th Bradl, Honda, + 0.629

17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.645

18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.650

19th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.662

20th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.690

21st Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.765

22nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.291

23rd Mir, Honda, + 1,319

24. Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5,985