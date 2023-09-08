Marco Bezzecchi (1st): Saturday and Sunday more worries
The sprained thumb is taped, but the condition of his hand is not a major limitation in the "time attack", explained Marco Bezzecchi after first place in the qualifying ("Practice") on Friday afternoon. "For the three laps I bite my teeth and don't feel too much. It hurts a little bit, but it goes. I'm a bit more worried about Saturday afternoon and Sunday - sprint and race. I can't complain about today though."
As to when things might start to get troublesome in the race, the VR46 Ducati rider is not yet in a position to assess. "I didn't try a real long run. I preferred to be a bit more conservative and not overdo it today. Otherwise I might be in the shit tomorrow... Basically I'm also on pace, but it will all depend on how it goes with the hand - hopefully good," added "Bez". Painkillers and further therapy sessions should help.
Regarding his fastest ever MotoGP time on the 4.226 km "Misano World Circuit Marco Simoncelli", the 24-year-old from Rimini described: "I was aware that I was fast, but I didn't expect to fix the record. I did a good time at first, but saw that there had been a crash. I hadn't seen a yellow flag, but I wasn't sure if I had caught a yellow... So I preferred to push again. It was the third lap, but the tyre was still working well. After two sectors I saw that I was under my own time, so I kept pushing - and in the end it went well."
However, the Rossi pupil does not want to overestimate his record time on his home track, he clarified in the journalists' round on Friday after the practice session: "That doesn't count much today, let's wait for Saturday and Sunday first. You are more excited about the record than I am. I'm happy - but only because I got into Q2. Tomorrow and on Sunday it counts. Now we stay calm."
Bezzecchi had also managed the all-time lap record at this year's Austrian GP at the Red Bull Ring on Friday, but he then had to settle for 7th on the grid and was wiped out in the sprint at the first corner. "Yeah, that's why... I learned from that what I'm saying right now."
Commenting on Dani Pedrosa's third place in the Red Bull-KTM test rider's second wildcard appearance of the season, Bezzecchi said, "He's a champion, we know he's very fast. And he was also testing here in Misano. It is normal that he is fast, he has always been very fast. So I'm not surprised and I think he'll be in the race as well - hopefully I'll keep ahead of him this time." Because in Jerez, the Italian had failed to do that as ninth in the sprint and with a race crash in the Spanish GP.
MotoGP results Misano, qualifying (8 September):
1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:30.842 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.126 sec
3rd Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.255
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.331
5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.341
6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,371
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.374
8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,401
9th Binder, KTM, + 0,410
10th Raul Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.690
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.714
12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.773
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.798
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.864
15th Bradl, Honda, + 0.869
16th Pirro, Ducati, + 0.897
17th Miller, KTM, + 0.935
18th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.939
19th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.975
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261
21st Mir, Honda, + 1,295
22nd Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.508
23rd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,767
24th Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5.040
MotoGP results FP1, Misano (8 September):
1st Pirro, Ducati, 1:31.909 min.
2nd Marini, Ducati, + 0.115 sec
3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.157
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.181
5th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.318
6th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.341
7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.366
8th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.392
9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.418
10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.440
11th Binder, KTM, + 0.481
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.486
13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.495
14th Miller, KTM, + 0.600
15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.601
16th Bradl, Honda, + 0.629
17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.645
18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.650
19th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.662
20th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.690
21st Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.765
22nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.291
23rd Mir, Honda, + 1,319
24. Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5,985