MotoGP sport mourns the death of IRTA boss Mike Trimby

Bad news spreads late on Friday evening at the Misano Motorcycle GP: Mike Trimby, co-founder and CEO of team association IRTA, an icon of MotoGP sport and passionate official for more than three decades, has died.

The ex-English racer, active as a gentleman rider in 1979s endurance races such as the 1000km race at what was then the Österreichring, was as conscientious and passionate as ever about his work at the San Marino GP, attending to teams' concerns and making preparations for the overseas trip that begins in India from 22-24 September.

Trimby was an integral part of the GP paddock for 40 years and will be remembered by all his friends, acquaintances and team members for many years to come.

The 73-year-old childless Englishman, for years at home on the Isle of Man with his wife Irene, sided with the active riders in the 1970s in their fight against the stubborn FIM officials and was then elected riders' spokesman by them. As a reward, the riders gave him 1 per cent of the meagre prize money back then.

Then, at a World Championship round in Assen, the team association ARMCO was founded, the former Yamaha team manager Paul Butler, the later IRTA president Michel Métraux from Switzerland and Mike Trimby were in charge and earned great merits in the fight against the FIM to improve safety on the race tracks. And this at a time when, as in Opatija/Yugoslavia in 1977, up to three racers lost their lives in one weekend.

Mike Trimby had long since retired, but he never thought of quitting and made no secret of the fact that he intended to fight for the teams' interests until his last breath and to serve as a diligent role model for his long-time employees.

Trimby lovingly and tirelessly took care of the small, financially weak teams, again and again provided young drivers with opportunities in promising teams, not unwillingly also young Britons. He had no enemies in the paddock, was highly respected and held in high esteem by all concerned because of his passionate work for IRTA.

Last winter, Trimby was struck down by a serious illness. At the Portugal GP at the end of March, he was still visibly ailing; but there was no way he was going to miss the important start of the season.

For the first time in many years, Mike Trimby had to miss two Grand Prix due to health reasons and stayed away from the events in Termas de Rió Hondo and Texas.

In the last few months, Mike Trimby appeared robust, healthy, energetic and full of life again. All the teams and IRTA staff were convinced that he would continue to preside over the International Road Racing Teams Association for many years to come.

Dear Mike, you have done an incredible job alongside Dorna since 1992 in making the MotoGP World Championship a global racing series with soon 22 events. The list of your achievements would fill a book. Without your immeasurable passion for motorbike racing, many things would have remained in disarray for many years to come.

It was a pleasure to have stood by your side in the fight against the intransigent and die-hard FIM officials when it came to removing a few schemers from their posts and removing the dangerous road courses from the GP calendar.

Rest in peace.