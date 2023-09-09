Pol Espargaró (GASGAS): "Crash was my fault".
After Pol Espargaró failed to get past the first lap in the Catalunya GP, he joked that he had come to Misano well rested. But on Friday's practice, the Catalan said he lacked the confidence to set fast lap times on the KTM RC16. Three minutes before the end of the second practice session, he also crashed in the 15th corner.
Afterwards, the KTM rider from the GASGAS-Tech3 team reported: "I didn't expect to have so many problems with the first soft tyre at the beginning of the session. I was very slow and didn't think I could be fast afterwards. My speed was not good during the session and I thought to myself that I need to improve my lap time."
"But after the long injury break I had, my confidence is still low and that's why sometimes then I take roads I shouldn't take. I was too slow on the outlap and that's why my tyre wasn't up to temperature yet. I didn't think I was fast on turn-in, but it was fast enough to lose control of the front," Pol Espargaró described.
And the 32-year-old from Granollers confessed: "I tried to straighten the bike with my knee, but everything happened way too fast and when the tyre is a bit too cold and the front slips away, you can't avoid the crash. The crash was my fault."
Pol Espargaró is sure: "The confidence will come back with time. Everyone is going super fast so you have to give it your all and find every little opportunity to gain time. Maybe in a couple of races I will make it straight into Q2. But you have to be perfect on the track, every little mistake takes its toll. And at the moment, to be honest, I'm not riding like it's going perfectly."
The fact that KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa finished the day third fastest did not surprise the younger of the two Espargaró brothers. "We have already seen in Jerez that he is still very fast, and he was also fast in the test a few days ago. The experience he gained at the test was of course an advantage, especially with the new format where we have to go to the limit already on Friday. But it's nice to see that he is fast."
MotoGP results Misano, qualifying (8 September):
1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1:30.842 min.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.126 sec
3rd Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.255
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.331
5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.341
6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,371
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.374
8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,401
9th Binder, KTM, + 0,410
10th Raul Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.690
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.714
12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.773
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.798
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.864
15th Bradl, Honda, + 0.869
16th Pirro, Ducati, + 0.897
17th Miller, KTM, + 0.935
18th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.939
19th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.975
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261
21st Mir, Honda, + 1,295
22nd Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.508
23rd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,767
24th Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5.040
MotoGP results FP1, Misano (8 September):
1st Pirro, Ducati, 1:31.909 min.
2nd Marini, Ducati, + 0.115 sec
3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.157
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.181
5th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.318
6th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.341
7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.366
8th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.392
9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.418
10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.440
11th Binder, KTM, + 0.481
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.486
13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.495
14th Miller, KTM, + 0.600
15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.601
16th Bradl, Honda, + 0.629
17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.645
18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.650
19th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.662
20th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.690
21st Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.765
22nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.291
23rd Mir, Honda, + 1,319
24. Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5,985