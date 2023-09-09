Pol Espargaró (GASGAS): "Crash was my fault".

Pol Espargaró finished Friday's practice session in Misano in eleventh place. Three minutes before the end of the second session, the GASGAS-Tech3 factory rider crashed. He took the blame for the crash.

After Pol Espargaró failed to get past the first lap in the Catalunya GP, he joked that he had come to Misano well rested. But on Friday's practice, the Catalan said he lacked the confidence to set fast lap times on the KTM RC16. Three minutes before the end of the second practice session, he also crashed in the 15th corner.

Afterwards, the KTM rider from the GASGAS-Tech3 team reported: "I didn't expect to have so many problems with the first soft tyre at the beginning of the session. I was very slow and didn't think I could be fast afterwards. My speed was not good during the session and I thought to myself that I need to improve my lap time."

"But after the long injury break I had, my confidence is still low and that's why sometimes then I take roads I shouldn't take. I was too slow on the outlap and that's why my tyre wasn't up to temperature yet. I didn't think I was fast on turn-in, but it was fast enough to lose control of the front," Pol Espargaró described.

And the 32-year-old from Granollers confessed: "I tried to straighten the bike with my knee, but everything happened way too fast and when the tyre is a bit too cold and the front slips away, you can't avoid the crash. The crash was my fault."

Pol Espargaró is sure: "The confidence will come back with time. Everyone is going super fast so you have to give it your all and find every little opportunity to gain time. Maybe in a couple of races I will make it straight into Q2. But you have to be perfect on the track, every little mistake takes its toll. And at the moment, to be honest, I'm not riding like it's going perfectly."

The fact that KTM test rider Dani Pedrosa finished the day third fastest did not surprise the younger of the two Espargaró brothers. "We have already seen in Jerez that he is still very fast, and he was also fast in the test a few days ago. The experience he gained at the test was of course an advantage, especially with the new format where we have to go to the limit already on Friday. But it's nice to see that he is fast."

