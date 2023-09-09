Raúl Fernández (10th): Wants to return the trust
Raúl Fernández (22) had bad luck in the last two Grand Prix. In Catalonia as well as in Austria, the Madrilenian retired with his RNF-Aprilia due to technical difficulties. Not far from the Italian Adriatic coast, he started the first day of practice with the motto "Now more than ever" - and finished FP1 in fifth place. In the timed practice on Friday afternoon, however, he also had a crash.
"On my first lap with fresh tyres I was surprised by a yellow flag, then I ran into a group of slow riders. To avoid a collision, I swerved and crashed in the process." But the 2021 Moto2 World Championship runner-up was not discouraged by this, in the finish he fixed the direct Q2 entry for the first time in tenth place.
"That makes a lot of things easier in the head. In the looseness or in the approach for the third practice. We have been working very well for three or four races. But we have to get better especially in dealing with fresh tyres. I have scope for Saturday and I will try to show a good qualifying. Because I think the pace is there."
The 86-time GP competitor and ten-time Grand Prix winner sees potential solely in the fact that he was not equipped with a full aero package after Friday's crash. "I only had one winglet, so I lost a lot of time on the fast parts of the track."
Many observers would have expected Raúl Fernández, who is contesting his second MotoGP season, to be in a Q2 much earlier in the premier class as well. "Yes, me too," he admitted.
"The first part of the season was very difficult, to be honest. Since the arm-pump surgery, everything has changed. I changed my mental attitude, my training and everything to show my true potential."
"I want to finally repay Aprilia for the enormous trust they have put in me. They never questioned me even though my first half of the season was difficult. I never felt anything negative like statements that this rider is not good enough for us," Raúl Fernández kudos to the Noale-based manufacturer and the Malaysian RNF squad led by team principal Razlan Razali. "It's just a Q2 now, my goal with Aprilia is to win, to give them back the confidence they put in me in the difficult moments."
MotoGP results Misano, qualifying (8 September):
1st Bezzecchi, Ducati, 1'30.842 mins.
2nd Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.126 sec
3rd Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.255
4th Martin, Ducati, + 0.331
5th Marini, Ducati, + 0.341
6th Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0,371
7th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.374
8th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0,401
9th Binder, KTM, + 0,410
10th Raul Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.690
11th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.714
12th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.773
13th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.798
14th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.864
15th Bradl, Honda, + 0.869
16th Pirro, Ducati, + 0.897
17th Miller, KTM, + 0.935
18th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.939
19th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.975
20th Nakagami, Honda, + 1.261
21st Mir, Honda, + 1,295
22nd Oliveira, Aprilia, + 1.508
23rd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1,767
24th Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5.040
MotoGP results FP1, Misano (8 September):
1st Pirro, Ducati, 1:31.909 min.
2nd Marini, Ducati, + 0.115 sec
3rd Martin, Ducati, + 0.157
4th Bezzecchi, Ducati, + 0.181
5th Raúl Fernández, Aprilia, + 0.318
6th Pedrosa, KTM, + 0.341
7th Viñales, Aprilia, + 0.366
8th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.392
9th Aleix Espargaró, Aprilia, + 0.418
10th Alex Márquez, Ducati, + 0.440
11th Binder, KTM, + 0.481
12th Morbidelli, Yamaha, + 0.486
13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.495
14th Miller, KTM, + 0.600
15th Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.601
16th Bradl, Honda, + 0.629
17th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.645
18th Oliveira, Aprilia, + 0.650
19th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.662
20th Bagnaia, Ducati, + 0.690
21st Marc Márquez, Honda, + 0.765
22nd Augusto Fernández, KTM, + 1.291
23rd Mir, Honda, + 1,319
24th Takumi Takahashi, Honda, + 5,985