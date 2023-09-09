Raúl Fernández (10th): Wants to return the trust

In the wake of his successful Aprilia colleagues, Raúl Fernández now also wants to improve to the top level. On Friday in Misano, he succeeded in doing so: despite a crash, he made it directly to Q2 promotion for the first time.

Raúl Fernández (22) had bad luck in the last two Grand Prix. In Catalonia as well as in Austria, the Madrilenian retired with his RNF-Aprilia due to technical difficulties. Not far from the Italian Adriatic coast, he started the first day of practice with the motto "Now more than ever" - and finished FP1 in fifth place. In the timed practice on Friday afternoon, however, he also had a crash.

"On my first lap with fresh tyres I was surprised by a yellow flag, then I ran into a group of slow riders. To avoid a collision, I swerved and crashed in the process." But the 2021 Moto2 World Championship runner-up was not discouraged by this, in the finish he fixed the direct Q2 entry for the first time in tenth place.

"That makes a lot of things easier in the head. In the looseness or in the approach for the third practice. We have been working very well for three or four races. But we have to get better especially in dealing with fresh tyres. I have scope for Saturday and I will try to show a good qualifying. Because I think the pace is there."

The 86-time GP competitor and ten-time Grand Prix winner sees potential solely in the fact that he was not equipped with a full aero package after Friday's crash. "I only had one winglet, so I lost a lot of time on the fast parts of the track."

Many observers would have expected Raúl Fernández, who is contesting his second MotoGP season, to be in a Q2 much earlier in the premier class as well. "Yes, me too," he admitted.

"The first part of the season was very difficult, to be honest. Since the arm-pump surgery, everything has changed. I changed my mental attitude, my training and everything to show my true potential."

"I want to finally repay Aprilia for the enormous trust they have put in me. They never questioned me even though my first half of the season was difficult. I never felt anything negative like statements that this rider is not good enough for us," Raúl Fernández kudos to the Noale-based manufacturer and the Malaysian RNF squad led by team principal Razlan Razali. "It's just a Q2 now, my goal with Aprilia is to win, to give them back the confidence they put in me in the difficult moments."

