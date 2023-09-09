Misano Q1: Two Aprilia in front - 5th Stefan Bradl

In Qualifying 1 for the MotoGP race in Misano, Oliveira and Aleix Espargaró secured the all-important advancement to Q2. Stefan Bradl ended up in an astonishing fifth place.

Japan's Takumi Takahashi was not allowed to compete in Q1 on Saturday morning because he missed the qualifying time. So the LCR Honda team now consists only of Taka Nakagami on the Idemitsu Honda.

As always, the top two of Qualifying-1 would advance to Q2, for which the top ten of Friday's timed practice (3pm to 4pm) qualified directly.

Pol Espargaró crashed on the GASGAS team's KTM RC16 in the very first run. Augusto Fernández was in the lead with 1:31.947 min after 5 of the 15 minutes. Then Fabio Quartararo and Miguel Oliveira trumped him. At RNF-Aprilia, Rául Fernández (crash on Friday and in the third practice on Saturday morning) had qualified for Q2 for the first time in 2023.

Barcelona winner Aleix Espargaró had no chance to intervene in the fights at the top at the beginning after the whiplash due to the crash on Friday.

Oliveira then improved to 1;31,450 min, behind him were Quartararo, Pirro and Augusto Fernández 3 min before the chequered flag. But then Stefan Bradl improved to 1;31.560 min, he took over second place. Pol Espargaró, on the other hand, had a second crash.

Aleix Espargaró set a new fastest time, which was beaten by Oliveira.

Result MotoGP-Q1 in Misano, 9 September

1st Oliveira, Aprilia, 1'31.272"

2nd Aleix Espagaró, Aprilia, +0.157

3rd Quartararo, Yamaha, + 0.195

4th Pirro, Ducati, + 0.261

5th Bradl, Honda, + 0.288

6th Zarco, Ducati, + 0.395

7th A. Fernández, KTM, + 0,406

8th Miller, KTM, + 0.441

9th Morbdielli, Yamaha, + 0.573

10th Nakagami, Honda, + 0.579

11th Di Giannantonio, Ducati, + 0.642

12th Mir, Honda, + 0.672

13th Pol Espargaró, KTM, + 0.868